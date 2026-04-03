IPL 2026: MI reveal why Ghazanfar is their secret weapon

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene champions young Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar as a key 'X-factor' player, enhancing the team's versatility and strategic options in the IPL.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians value Allah Ghazanfar's ability to provide a different bowling option in varying match conditions. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/X

Key Points Mahela Jayawardene supports Allah Ghazanfar, viewing him as a future asset with a unique 'X-factor' for Mumbai Indians.

Jayawardene acknowledges Ghazanfar's need for more game time to refine his skills and maximise his potential.

Jayawardene explains the decision to continue with Ryan Rickleton over Quinton de Kock due to their established partnership.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jaywardene on Friday backed young Afghan mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar, saying having an X-factor bowler like him in the squad gives the team an added edge across conditions.

The 20-year-old came under scrutiny after leaking 51 runs in Mumbai's campaign opener against Kolkata Knight Riders.

"I think he is one for the future. We feel that with his height what we see what he can do. He will improve," Jayawardene said ahead of MI's match against Delhi Capitals.

"He needs more game time obviously leading up to that. He was supposed to play against Sri Lanka but that tournament got cancelled. So I am not worried. I think he bowled well. He had 4-5 bad deliveries in that entire match which got him,"

MI also have Mitchell Santner, Will Jacks and Mayank Markande in their ranks.

"To have that X-factor bowler within our group. Among guys like Mitch, Jacks, Mayank. Just gives us a different option in different conditions. Maybe later in the tournament. But definitely we feel that he is a great asset to have."

Mumbai Indians' Consistency and Team Strategy

The five time champions have not won the title since 2020 but Jayawardene insists the side has still been consistent.

"10 teams make it even harder competition. But I think in the last 5 years, we were in the playoffs 2 or 3 times, if I am not mistaken.

"So that means we had our opportunities and it was just that last bit. In a competition like this, you have to take one game at a time and go through the process. As a team, we know that we have done well consistently over a period of time," Jayawardene said.

Rickleton's Partnership with Sharma

The Sri Lankan said that Ryan Rickleton will continue to be picked ahead of Quinton de Kock as he has forged a successful partnership with Rohit Sharma at the top.

"When we bought him we knew his potential, we had him in SA20 team as well. And when he and Ro had a good combination last year there was no intention of changing it.

"When we saw Quinny at the auction, it was an opportunity for us. We saw him as an overseas back up because Indian wicket keeper went for crazy prices. And he fit brilliantly.

"We never thought that we will change the combo. We didn't want to change something that was not broken," he added.