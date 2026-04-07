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IPL 2026: MI Captain Hardik Pandya Returns to Nets Ahead of RR Clash

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
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April 07, 2026 11:11 IST

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Hardik Pandya's return to training provides a significant boost for the Mumbai Indians as they prepare for their crucial IPL match against the Rajasthan Royals, raising hopes for his availability after recovering from illness.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya aims to boost Mumbai Indians' momentum as they seek their sixth IPL title. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Key Points

  • Hardik Pandya returns to training for Mumbai Indians after missing a game due to illness, raising hopes for his availability against Rajasthan Royals.
  • Pandya focused on bowling drills, particularly yorkers, and spent time batting in the nets, showing no visible discomfort.
  • Suryakumar Yadav captained Mumbai Indians in Pandya's absence, confirming Pandya was unwell.

Hardik Pandya returned to training ahead of the Mumbai Indians' upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, boosting hopes of his availability after missing the side's previous fixture due to illness.

Notably, the Mumbai Indians' full-time skipper had sat out the away game against the Delhi Capitals, with Suryakumar Yadav stepping in as captain. At the toss, Suryakumar confirmed that Pandya was "unwell", forcing the team to reshuffle their combination, as per ESPNcricinfo.

 

Mumbai made a couple of changes in that match, bringing in Deepak Chahar and Corbin Bosch, while Trent Boult was left out to maintain the overseas player balance.

Pandya's Training Session and Preparation

However, the 32-year-old Pandya looked in good rhythm during a training session in Guwahati on Sunday night. The all-rounder began with bowling drills, focusing on yorkers and hitting consistent lines at a brisk pace.

During the session, he mentioned to team physiotherapist Nitin Patel that he had been working extensively on his yorkers since the T20 World Cup earlier this year, believing that mastering them makes other deliveries easier to execute.

He later spent time in the nets with the bat under the watchful eyes of batting coach Kieron Pollard. Pandya appeared comfortable, timing the ball well and showing no visible discomfort.

Impact on Mumbai Indians' IPL Campaign

Pandya had a modest outing in Mumbai's season opener, picking up 1/39 with the ball and contributing an unbeaten 18 off 11 deliveries in a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai, however, went on to lose their next game against Delhi Capitals in his absence.

Pandya had led Gujarat Titans to their maiden IPL title in the 2022 season and took the side to the final the following year. Pandya joined the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2024 IPL edition and took charge as their captain. MI finished at the bottom of the points table in 2024 and in fourth place last year. Now, the five-time champions are aiming for their record sixth time this year.

With the crucial clash against the Rajasthan Royals approaching, Pandya's return would be a significant boost for the Mumbai Indians as they look to regain momentum in the tournament.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi

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