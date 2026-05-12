IPL 2026: Meet Madhav Tiwari, DC's New Match-Winner

Madhav Tiwari made a memorable IPL debut for Delhi Capitals, proving his mettle as an all-rounder with a Player of the Match performance in a crucial game.

IMAGE: Madhav Tiwari contributed with both bat and ball, taking crucial wickets and scoring quick runs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Madhav Tiwari made a stunning IPL debut for Delhi Capitals, earning Player of the Match honours.

His journey from a small town in Madhya Pradesh to IPL stardom highlights his dedication and talent.

Tiwari's performance showcased his potential as a genuine fast-bowling all-rounder for Indian cricket.

This 22 year old has been sitting in the DC dugout from last season waiting for his chance and when they finally handed him the ball last night in Dharamshala, he responded with a Player of the Match performance on debut.

Two wickets with the ball. Eighteen runs off eight balls with the bat. A catch in the pocket. First IPL game of this season and he played like someone reminding the management exactly what they'd been missing.

Born on September 28, 2003, in Mauganj -- a modest little town tucked away in Madhya Pradesh -- Madhav Tiwari is not someone who arrived with fanfare. No front-page profiles, no viral nets videos, no buzz. He represented MP at the Under-19 and Under-23 levels, quietly stacking runs and picking up wickets in competitions most casual fans never follow.

Delhi Capitals spotted something in him and handed him a Rs 40 lakh (Rs 4 million) contract ahead of IPL 2025. Not the glamour money. Not the headline money. Just a quiet, modest bet on raw talent.

On Monday night, that bet paid off in the most spectacular fashion.

Tiwari's Remarkable Journey To The IPL Stage

But here's what makes this story even more remarkable and this part gives you goosebumps.

Last year at the same venue against the same team -- Madhav Tiwari was in the playing XI, fresh-faced and ready, finally getting his crack at IPL cricket. He walked in to bowl his first over -- his very first over in the IPL and the match was called off. Cancelled. Due to the conflict that had gripped the nation, the game never resumed.

He had his moment, he was right there on the edge of it and it was snatched away by circumstances entirely out of his control.

He waited. He trained. He came back to Dharamshala again.

And this time, he made absolutely certain nobody would forget his name.

On a placid Dharamshala pitch, the kind that usually flatters batters and frustrates seamers -- Tiwari was exceptional. His line was tight. His length was relentless. He mixed his wide balls and short balls cleverly in between, giving batters no real purchase.

When DC desperately needed breakthroughs, he provided them. First, he had Priyansh Arya, well-set and dangerous, dismissed to shift the momentum. Then came Cooper Connolly, another wicket that put DC firmly back in the contest as the Punjab batters were not able to change gears as swiftly as they would have liked.

Final figures: 4 overs, 40 runs, 2 wickets.

Batting Brilliance And All-Round Potential

IMAGE: Madhav Tiwari with DC Bowling Coach Munaf Patel. Photograph: BCCI

And then came the bat.

With DC still needing a push in the final overs, Tiwari walked in and did what naturally gifted players do -- he made it look easy. 18 runs off 8 balls. Two fours, one six. His very first ball? A shot that dissected the field so cleanly, there was no anxiety.

Madhav Tiwari is not just a handy lower-order slogger who can chip in with the ball. In domestic cricket, the guy bats at number 5 or 6 for Madhya Pradesh Under-23s. He's a genuine batting all-rounder who has chosen, wisely, to lead with his bowling at this stage of his career. But the talent with the bat runs deep.

He said it best himself in the post-match interview, 'I would like to say I am a 100 percent bowler and a 100 percent batter.'

Indian cricket has been searching for a genuine fast-bowling all-rounder. Someone who can contribute 25-30 quality balls and then walk in at six and finish games. On Monday night, in a relatively quiet corner of an IPL fixture, India may have just found one.

Boys from small towns dreaming big isn't a new story in Indian cricket. But every time one of them walks out under the lights and delivers on the grandest stage, it hits differently.

Delhi Capitals' Victory Against The Odds

DC, fighting to keep their campaign alive, chose to field first at the scenic venue after making as many as five changes to their XI.

On paper, it looked like a tough day ahead -- almost everything seemed to be stacked against them. But cricket has a habit of flipping scripts.

Axar Patel stood tall when it mattered most, leading the resistance with his first fifty of the season and holding the innings together under pressure.

From there, David Miller added control and calm, helping DC rebuild and then accelerate at the right time.

And when it mattered most, the lower-order stepped up. Ashutosh Sharma, Tiwari and Auqib Nabi Dar all chipped in with fearless cameos at the death, turning a tricky situation into a winning one.

Somehow, against the odds, DC found a way.