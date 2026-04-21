Matthew Hayden Slams GT's 'Horror' Show After 99-Run Loss to MI

Gujarat Titans' batting coach Matthew Hayden delivers a scathing critique of the team's performance after a heavy defeat to Mumbai Indians, citing a 'horror' batting display and poor execution in the death overs as major concerns.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan was out for a first-ball duck after which GT fell like a pack of cards in their unsuccessful chase of 200. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Matthew Hayden criticised Gujarat Titans' batting performance as 'unacceptable' after their 99-run loss to Mumbai Indians.

Hayden highlighted the team's poor performance in the powerplay and death overs as critical factors in the defeat.

The batting coach expressed concern over the middle order's struggles and the top order's failure to provide a solid foundation.

Hayden acknowledged Tilak Varma's dominant performance for Mumbai Indians and the challenges posed by the pitch conditions.

Gujarat Titans' batting coach Matthew Hayden was scathing about their 99-run defeat to Mumbai Indians, blaming a "horror" batting display and poor death bowling for the heavy loss in the IPL.

From being 44/3 in 5.5 overs, MI hammered 73 runs in the last four overs to post a challenging 199/5 in Ahmedabad on Monday. In reply, GT were bundled out for 100.

"I expect our margins to be a lot smaller than 100 (99). That is an unacceptable scorecard for our batting unit," the legendary Australian opener told media in the post-match interaction.

"It was just a horrible day for us today. Truth be told, there was nothing good about this day, really, apart from Rabada's performance with the ball. So we've got some work to do, definitely."

Gujarat Titans' Batting Line-Up Under Scrutiny

GT boast a strong batting line-up in Sai Sudharsan (759 runs), Shubman Gill (717), and Jos Buttler (538). They have also added New Zealand's explosive Glenn Phillips in the middle order alongside Shahrukh Khan and Rahul Tewatia.

"When you look down at our batting line-up, we've got wonderful players that have to be in a better mindset and better position to take their opportunities. That is our expectations and has been since the conception of this Gujarat Titans franchise...

"So you can't be sitting here and being happy about, a 100-run (99) margin game in a 20-over game. I mean, back in my day, 100 runs was almost a winning total in 50-over cricket!"

The 54-year-old said GT lost the game in the powerplay.

"Well, middle order was undoubtedly exposed today. When they're coming in with six overs, you know that you're in deep trouble. The thing about the power plays is that you can't win it from there, especially in a run chase, but you can definitely lose it, and we lost it in the power play," he said.

Middle Order Concerns and Top Order Reliance

Shahrukh (35 off 25 balls) and Tewatia (49 off 42) have not fared well this season and Hayden feels the duo along with Phillips (67 off 54 balls) have been struggling because the top order has been below its best.

"The relevance behind balls faced when you look at, for example, someone like Glenn Phillips -- his record in T20 cricket is an impressive strike rate and you'll take that all day long in the majority of games," Hayden said.

"However, you need an upfront batting effort where you consistently taking the lion's share of the batting. We shouldn't be allowing, Tiwu (Tewatia) or Shahrukh or these guys lots of balls. That's not their role. That's not what they train for."

Hayden said GT has an aggressive and adaptable unit but their execution fell apart on the day.

"We are a very good thinking batting unit. We're not a conservative batting unit. You don't go out and get 200s as often as we do being conservative. But they're an adaptive batting unit. ...they've got their roles and they play them and today they simply didn't.

"So the worry isn't just today about the middle order. It'd be unfair to say that, they were going to go on and score 13 runs an over because by that stage, I felt like as a batting coach, I was on the mast and the boat was sinking."

Bowling Performance and Pitch Conditions

IMAGE: Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Danish Malewar. Photograph: BCCI

Hayden also pointed to poor execution in the death overs.

"I feel like one-dimensional is very unfair on a world-class bowling attack, but I will take on board it was a poorly executed bowling effort this evening.

"When you look back at those last four overs, that was just a 'horror story' -- 73 off the last four is unacceptable as world-class players. That bowling line-up has to reflect on that performance... It was purely an executional thing."

He added that GT were below par with the ball on a surface that didn't fully justify the high total.

"We're very average with the ball, firstly, on a wicket that I really felt was probably a 175-type wicket.

"When you look historically at this black soil pitch on No. 5, it's a 200-wicket for the loss of five batters. That's been its winning first-inning score, and today it wasn't that wicket (199/5)... It was visible that it had cracks in it. It was visible that it was up and down.

"So credit also has to go to Tilak Varma, who put in a wonderful performance. It wasn't a cookie-cutter type performance. It was a dominant performance down the ground. He read the play nicely. He was able to pick up and play with power and precision."

Hayden said the chase was still within reach but poor shot selection proved costly.

"And when you reflect on our own batting, we had one side of the ground that was a little more inaccessible than the other, and we lost, what, three wickets into the bigger side of that boundary.

"And it wasn't an impossible total. 200 still is a total that I would back our three world-class players at the top of the order to etch into that a bit more and then allow our more sort of game players. An opportunity to set out their stalls and bat deep into the innings."

Gujarat Titans' loss impacts their standing in the IPL points table, potentially affecting their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The team will need to address their batting concerns quickly as they face a crucial upcoming fixture. This defeat raises questions about the team's strategy and player selection for future matches.