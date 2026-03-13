KSCA Briefs Expert Committee on M Chinnaswamy Stadium Security Enhancements Ahead of IPL

The Karnataka State Cricket Association has outlined comprehensive security upgrades at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to ensure a safe and seamless IPL 2026 season, following government approval after addressing previous safety concerns.

IMAGE: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad is set to assemble on March 15 ahead of the IPL 2026 season. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) presented detailed security enhancement plans for the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to a government Expert Committee.

IPL matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium were recently approved after addressing security concerns following a stampede incident.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play their inaugural match of IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the stadium.

KSCA outlined infrastructural upgrades and safety measures undertaken at the stadium, aligning with the Expert Committee's recommendations.

RCB representatives presented their operational plans to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the upcoming IPL matches.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association officials on Friday met the state government constituted Expert Committee, giving detailed presentation of the security enhancement works being carried out at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of the IPL.

The state government has recently green-lighted the conduct of IPL matches at the venue after months of uncertainty owing to the stampede on June 4, 2025.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad here in the inaugural match of the IPL 2026 on March 28.

"We wish to inform you that the Expert Committee constituted by the Government of Karnataka held a meeting today with officials of the KSCA and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Karnataka State Cricket Association," said Vinay Mruthyunjaya, the official KSCA spokesperson.

Apart from the season's inaugural match, the RCB Unbox function and the opening ceremony are also scheduled to be held here.

Stadium Upgrades and Safety Measures

"During the meeting, KSCA made a detailed presentation on the infrastructural upgradations / arrangements and safety measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in line with the recommendations of the Expert Committee that are to be implemented under Phase-I of the compliance framework," he added.

The RCB will play five home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season, while the remaining two will be staged at Raipur.

"Representatives of RCB and their associated operational agencies also presented their preparedness and operational plans for the smooth and orderly conduct of the upcoming IPL matches.

"The discussions were constructive and positive, and all stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the matches can be conducted in a safe, well-regulated, and seamless manner," added Mruthyunjaya.