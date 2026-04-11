Lucknow's home record under scrutiny against Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants face Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL match as they strive to overcome their poor home record and capitalise on the emergence of Mukul Choudhary.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants will be counting on Mukul Choudhary to fire against Gujarat Titans in the IPL match on Sunday following his match-winning 54 off 27 balls, which included 7 sixes and 2 fours, against Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) struggle with a poor home record, losing six of eight matches at their home ground last season.

LSG's Mukul Choudhary has emerged as a promising finisher, showcasing impressive six-hitting abilities.

Gujarat Titans (GT) are boosted by the return to form of Jos Buttler and captain Shubman Gill.

Rashid Khan's strong performance with the ball is a key factor for Gujarat Titans' success.

Ayush Badoni's return to form adds depth to Lucknow Super Giants' batting lineup.

Lucknow Super Giants may have unearthed a new star in Mukul Choudhary, but their poor home record remains a major concern as they host Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League match in Lucknow on Sunday.

Both teams head into the contest on the back of morale-boosting away wins. GT sealed a thrilling one-run victory over Delhi Capitals for their first win of the season, while LSG registered two impressive wins on the road against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Lucknow's Home Ground Struggles

However, LSG have struggled to turn the Ekana Cricket Stadium into a fortress. They lost six of their eight matches at the venue last season, including five in a row, en route to a seventh-place finish, and, overall, have just nine wins from 22 games at the ground.

This season too, they started with a batting collapse at home, getting bowled out for 141 in the six-wicket loss to DC.

With this being only their second home game this year, LSG will be desperate to set the record straight. The team, though, will not be short on confidence after back-to-back away wins.

The last outing against KKR was particularly special, marking the emergence of a new 'finisher' in Mukul.

The unheralded 21-year-old from Rajasthan lit up the stage with a stunning six-hitting display, powered by lightning bat speed and a wide range of strokes, including the trademark helicopter shot of his idol, MS Dhoni, to emerge as the latest IPL sensation.

Another positive is the return to form of Ayush Badoni, who struck a half-century against KKR to set up the chase. Badoni being among runs adds depth to an already formidable top-five featuring Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, skipper Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran.

Key Players and Match Dynamics

With this being an afternoon match, the contest against Gujarat's spin duo of Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar on a surface expected to be slow and offer variable bounce could prove decisive. Rashid has been back to his best in the previous game against DC, returning with Player-of-the-Match figures of 3/17 that made the difference in their one-run win.

Amid criticism that opposition batters had begun to decode his variations, Rashid responded strongly with a vintage display in the middle overs, with his wickets including that of Delhi's breakout star Sameer Rizvi for a golden duck after three successive fifties. There has also been positive news on the batting front for GT, with England veteran Jos Buttler returning to form with a 27-ball 52, while skipper Shubman Gill marked his comeback from injury with a sparkling 70 at the top.

LSG vs GT Head-to-Head

Gujarat Titans hold a slender lead in the head to head record against LSG, winning four out of seven matches played.

Interestingly, Gujarat Titans won the first four matches against LSG in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, while the latter has emerged the winner in the last three games,

Weather and Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is likely to be a good sporting wicket. The venue produced some high scoring games last season but the first match this season turned out to be low-scoring affair as Delhi Capitals chased down 142 in 17.1 overs.

LSG would like some help for the seamers given the strength of their pace attack led by Mohammed Shami.

The day game makes things interesting for the two captains as the pitch is likely to be play the same throughout both innings. Both teams would be keen to chase giving the strength in their batting departments.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (captain, wicketkeeper), Nicholas Pooran,Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami,

Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Ashok Sharma.

Match starts: 1530 IST