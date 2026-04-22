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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's Jaw-Dropping Catch Sends Jaiswal Packing

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's Jaw-Dropping Catch Sends Jaiswal Packing

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 21:19 IST

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Rishabh Pant's breathtaking catch in Lucknow demonstrates his exceptional wicketkeeping prowess and athleticism

Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping skills make him a vital asset to his team's fielding performance. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points

  • Rishabh Pant took an incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal.
  • The catch showcased Pant's exceptional athleticism and lightning-quick reflexes.
  • Mohammed Shami's short, quick delivery contributed to the dismissal.
  • Pant also took another sharp catch in the same over, dismissing Dhruv Jurel.

Rishabh Pant pulled off one of the most jaw-dropping catches of the season behind the stumps to send Yashasvi Jaiswal packing, leaving fans and teammates buzzing in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The delivery came from Mohammed Shami, a short, lightning-quick ball, which forced Jaiswal to twist and hook. The ball caught the edge of his glove and soared into the air.

 

Pant didn’t hesitate for a second -- he timed his jump perfectly and plucked it out of the air with the tip of his right hand. Pure athleticism, lightning reflexes and sharp anticipation combined to produce a moment that reminded everyone why Pant is one of the best wicketkeepers in T20 cricket.

Pant's Impact on the Game

He took another sharp catch in the same over, sending Dhruv Jurel back for a duck.

His safe hands, sharp glovework and ability to pull off stunning catches make him the heartbeat of LSG’s fielding unit this season.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant

REDIFF CRICKET

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