IPL 2026: LSG vs RR: Shami leads charge as LSG restrict RR to 159/6

Mohammed Shami and Mohsin Khan's superb bowling performances helped Lucknow Super Giants restrict Rajasthan Royals to a modest total in their IPL encounter.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates the wicket of Yashaswi Jaiswal. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mohammed Shami's exceptional bowling performance, taking 2 wickets for 30 runs, set the tone for Lucknow Super Giants.

Mohsin Khan's disciplined bowling, with 2 wickets for 17 runs, stifled Rajasthan Royals' batting lineup.

Prince Yadav's contribution with 2 wickets further strengthened Lucknow Super Giants' bowling attack.

Ravindra Jadeja's late innings contribution helped Rajasthan Royals reach a respectable total of 159.

Mohammed Shami delivered a couple of beauties while a parsimonious Mohsin Khan snuffed out teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Lucknow Super Giants' all-India bowling unit derailed Rajasthan Royals, restricting them to a meagre 159 for 6 in an IPL match in Lucknow on Wednesday.

This is the third time in three games that Royals' top order has imploded and things have spiralled southwards for the franchise.

Shami and Mohsin's Bowling Masterclass

IMAGE: Mohsin Khan celebrates the wicket of Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

The experience and class of Shami (2/30 in 4 overs) the Test bowler stood apart while the lanky Mohsin (2/17 in 4 overs) was extremely disciplined, getting the ball to rear up and seam at the same time from awkward lengths.

The duo between them removed the four best batters of Royals -- Shami getting rid of Yashasvi Jaiswal (22) and Dhruv Jurel (0) off successive deliveries and Mohsin removing Sooryavanshi (8 off 11 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (22 off 18 balls) in two different spells.

Prince Yadav's Impactful Performance

IMAGE: Prince Yadav celebrates the wicket of Riyan Parag. Photograph: BCCI

The ever-improving Prince Yadav (2/29 in 4 overs) proved to be the ideal third dimension to the attack with his moving deliveries and timely dismissals.

Mayank Yadav (0/56 in 4 overs), returning from a very long rehabilitation, predictably looked the only bowler out of rhythm.

Royals' Struggles and Jadeja's Rescue Act

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja in action. Photograph: Reuters

Skipper Riyan Parag, the debatable choice for captaincy purely based on cricketing merit, with a sequence of scores that reads 14 no, 8, 20, 3, 4, 12, 20, has proved to be more of a liability for Royals.

The most important part was stacking up the dot ball count -- between Shami (15) and Mohsin (11) -- they cumulatively bowled 26 dot balls. Even Prince had an impressive 13 dot balls in his kitty.

However, the day would be remembered for the artist that Shami has been with both red and white ball in his hand.

He bowled a sharp bouncer to Jaiswal that got big on him as the left-hander tried to hook it awkwardly and skipper Rishabh Pant timed his jump to perfection to pluck off a superb one-handed catch.

Pant, whose bowling changes were on point, had a second catch when Shami bowled a peach, fuller pitched on middle stump line to draw Jurel forward and it deviated late, kissing the outside edge of his bat.

In case of Mohsin, he set up the young Sooryavanshi with five successive dot balls -- either pitched on hard length or slightly fuller. The sixth and final delivery of his second over was a 142 click fast leg-cutter and the teenager threw the bat, only to find the leading edge balloon up. Digvesh Rathi running backwards from his cover position took a well-judged catch.

IMAGE: Donovan Ferreira plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

The Royals innings never had momentum and Parag as usual tried to play the MS Dhoni 'Helicopter' shot, but more often than not, his success rate in pressure situations has been abysmally low.

Had veteran Ravindra Jadeja not stemmed the rot with a 29-ball-43 not out, Royals wouldn't have crossed 150-run mark.

Lucknow Super Giants' victory was largely attributed to their disciplined bowling performance, which restricted Rajasthan Royals' scoring opportunities. Mohammed Shami's experience and Mohsin Khan's accuracy proved crucial in dismantling the Royals' batting lineup. The IPL is currently underway, with teams vying for a spot in the playoffs.