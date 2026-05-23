IPL 2026: Josh Inglis' Blitz Powers LSG to 196 vs Punjab Kings

Josh Inglis's explosive innings of 72 propelled Lucknow Super Giants to a formidable 196 against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 match in Lucknow on Saturday.

IMAGE: LSG opener Josh Inglis on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Josh Inglis scored a rapid 72, boosting Lucknow Super Giants to 196/6 against Punjab Kings.

Inglis and Ayush Badoni forged a crucial partnership, rescuing Lucknow from an early batting collapse.

Badoni's aggressive innings of 43 off 18 balls provided momentum to Lucknow's innings.

Yuzvendra Chahal took 2 wickets for Punjab Kings, while Marco Jansen also grabbed 2 wickets.

Abdul Samad's late cameo of 37 not out helped Lucknow approach the 200 mark.

Josh Inglis made a typically punishing 72, guiding Lucknow Super Giants to a handy 196 for six against Punjab Kings, who need to win this match to stay alive in the race to the IPL playoffs here on Saturday.

Inglis and Pant (26) added 65 runs for the fourth wicket as the already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants recovered from a shaky 69 for three in the seventh over.

Inglis's Explosive Start

IMAGE: Josh Inglis celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Inglis 42-ball innings had two phases in it. The first part contained an opening over assault on Arshdeep Singh, four fours fetching the Aussie 16 runs.

But then he left the stage for Ayush Badoni, who came to the crease after the early dismissal of Arshin Kulkarni, who opened in the place of Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran.

Badoni took the centre stage in some style, making an 18-ball 43 and added 49 runs for the third wicket with Inglis.

He creamed Azmatuallah Omarzai, the No.1 all rounder as per ICC rankings, for 24 runs in the fifth over, and the run glut included a sequence of 4, 6, 6, 4.

Badoni Rallies LSG

IMAGE: Ayush Badoni hits out. Photograph: BCCI

It helped LSG recover from the early departures of two top-order batters and end the power play at a rather fine 66 for two.

But Badoni's daredevilry ended soon as Prabhsimran Singh effected a smart stumping off Yuzvendra Chahal, and DRS upheld its validity.

However, Inglis woke up from his stupor with a slew of sparkling shots around the ground, and he started the second segment of his innings smashing a six, four and four in a row of Arshdeep.

Inglis Powers LSG In Death Overs

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

In all, Inglis milked Arshdeep for six fours and two sixes, extending the India left-arm pacer's lean season.

It brought Pant and Inglis together. Pant, who was dropped on 18 by Shreyas Iyer at covers off Chahal, was not at his fluent best, but stayed there to give some valuable company to Inglis.

The Aussie right-hander reached his fifty in 28 balls but lost the company of Pant, who fell to Chahal (2/25).

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran is bowled by Marco Jansen. Photograph: BCCI

Inglis eventually fell to part-timer Shahshank Singh, giving an easy catch to Shreyas, who had stationed himself at a more straight long-on position.

Abdul Samad (37 not out from 20 balls) belted a couple of big hits but once Mukul Choudhary fell to Marco Jansen (2/33) cheaply, LSG's hopes of crossing 200 evaporated.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, made a rare IPL appearance, playing in his sixth match in the league.

Key Stats

Arshdeep Singh conceded 50-plus runs with the ball for the seventh time in his IPL career -- the most by a Punjab Kings bowler.

Josh Inglis smashed his three half-century in five games played in IPL 2026, having scored 13, 85, 36, 60 and 72 in the five innings played this season.

Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Rishabh Pant for the fourth time in T20 cricket.

This season, Nicholas Pooran has managed just 130 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 115.04 at LSG's home ground -- Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Next Matches:

May 24, 2026, 3.30 pm IST: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

May 24, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Eden Gardens, Kolkata.