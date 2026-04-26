IPL 2026: LSG vs KKR: Mohsin runs riot as Rinku fights alone for Kolkata

Mohsin Khan's stellar five-wicket performance helped Lucknow Super Giants contain Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL encounter, despite a valiant effort from Rinku Singh.

IPL SCORECARD: LSG vs KKR

IMAGE: Mohsin Khan of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Mohsin Khan's exceptional five-wicket haul restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a modest total.

Rinku Singh's unbeaten 83 provided a late surge for KKR, but lacked support.

Mohsin Khan's bowling strategy involved varying pace and exploiting bounce from the pitch.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi's unusual dismissal for obstructing the field added to KKR's woes.

Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan added another sordid chapter to Kolkata Knight Riders' batting woes, taking five wickets to restrict the three-time champions to a modest 155 for seven in their IPL match in Lucknow on Sunday.

Mohsin's 5 for 23, a personal best for the left-arm pacer in this format, tore apart an already struggling KKR batting unit, as he snaffled the cream wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Tim Seifert, Cameron Green, Rovman Powell and Anukul Roy.

Rinku Singh's Lone Fight

IMAGE: Rinku Singh raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Rinku Singh (83 not out, 51 balls) made a well-paced fifty and punished Mohammed Shami in the 19th over for 6, 4, 4 and the smoked four sixes in a row against spinner Digvesh Rathi as KKR made 43 runs in the last two overs to go past the 150-run mark.

But his fifty remained a lone act, as Mohsin firmly stood in the limelight.

His bowling ethos were rooted in simple tactics - bang the ball into the black soil pitch to gain bounce or use cutters at various pace to keep the batters guessing.

Mohsin Khan's Bowling Masterclass

IMAGE: Mohsin Khan celebrates the wicket of Anukul Roy. Photograph: BCCI

Mohsin, who started the night with a wicket maiden, showed his variety across two dismissals.

He followed Rahane with a fuller ball as the batter tried to go over the covers, but the ball's trajectory forced the KKR skipper to just slice the ball up for a simple catch for Aiden Markram.

The 27-year-old stayed calm when Green, who looked comfortable out there while smashing George Linde for two successive sixes, slammed him for a huge maximum.

Two balls later, Mohsin dug one short, challenging Green (34) to go for the pull and the Australian all-rounder took the bait.

The into-the-body angle worked again as Green could only sky the ball to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Green's ouster also ended a fifth wicket alliance worth 42 with Rinku Singh.

Unusual Dismissal of Raghuvanshi

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant looks on as Angkrish Raghuvanshi is out obstructing the field . Photograph: BCCI

If the existing turmoil was not enough, KKR had to bear the dejection of seeing Angkrish Raghuvanshi getting dismissed obstructing the field.

On the final ball of the fifth over from Prince Yadav, Raghuvanshi nudged one towards mid-on and set off for a single, only to be rejected by Green.

Raghuvanshi put in a dive to save himself but he came in the line of the throw from Shami.

Subsequently, third umpire Rohit Pandit accepted LSG's appeal and decided that the batter's turning radius was more than required, eventually resulting in the batter's dismissal in a rare manner.

Key Statistics

31/3 in the powerplay: KKR’s lowest powerplay total of IPL 2026 so far

Maiden overs in IPL 2026:

Mohsin Khan — 3

Jofra Archer — 1

Akeal Hosein — 1

Next Match:

April 27, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.