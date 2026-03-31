IPL 2026 Preview: Pressure on Rishabh Pant as LSG eye winning start vs Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant faces a critical test as captain as Lucknow Super Giants kick off their IPL 2026 season against a formidable Delhi Capitals, both teams boasting strengthened squads and aiming for a strong start.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant had a poor season with the bat in IPL 2025 -- scoring 269 runs in 13 innings at an average of 24.45 with a strike rate just over 133. Photograph: Lucknow Super Giants/Instagram

Key Points

Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants has been strengthened by the addition of pacers Mohammed Shami and Anrich Nortje.

Delhi Capitals are aiming for top-order stability with options like K L Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, and Pathum Nissanka.

Delhi Capitals boast a strong bowling attack led by Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Lungi Ngidi.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant will have little room for error in a critical year as his side begins its IPL 2026 campaign against a well-rounded Delhi Capitals in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Pant could not deliver as a leader and frontline batter in his first year at LSG as injuries to key players, especially fast bowlers, made his job a lot tougher.

This season, he has a fully fit squad at his disposal that has been bolstered by the addition of old warhorse Mohammed Shami and Anrich Nortje.

Injury prone pace sensation Mayank Yadav has worked hard on his fitness over the past 12 months and LSG would be hoping that he repays the strong faith that franchise had reposed in him.

Pacer Mohsin Khan too is making a comeback from injury, while Prince Yadav has also impressed with his medium pace in the nets thus far.

Mystery spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi made a name for himself in his debut season and would be looking to build on the massive gains that he made 12 months ago.

LSG's Strengths And Weaknesses

IMAGE: LSG's Nicholas Pooran dominated with the bat last year, smashing 524 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 196.25 with five fifties. Photograph: Lucknow Super Giants/Instagram

Compared to the bowling department, the batting has a more settled look with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram forming one of the most lethal opening pairings in the IPL.

Pant, who could not make an impact at number four for majority of last season before slamming a hundred at number three, is set to bat in the top-order with Nicholas Pooran to follow at number four.

LSG take on a side that should have made the play-offs last year after a promising beginning. Delhi Capitals tried as many as seven opening combinations last year and this season they are confident of more stability in the top-order.

Delhi Capitals' Strengths And Weaknesses

IMAGE: K L Rahul will take over the gloves for Delhi Capitals. Photograph: Delhi Capitals/Instagram

K L Rahul, who will take the gloves is certain to open the innings but there is not enough clarity on his partner. The options are Prithvi Shaw, Abhishek Porel and Pathum Nissanka.

They have brought in David Miller to add more muscle to the middle order comprising another South African Tristan Stubbs.

Delhi Capitals have a potent bowling attack despite the unavailability of Mitchell Starc for the opening game due to an injury.

In captain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, they have two match winning spinners. The addition of a wily Lungi Ngidi strengthens the pace attack. Ngidi was in top form in the T20 World Cup, foxing the batters with his deceptive change of pace.

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan is fully fit after spending last year on the sidelines due to an injury.

Head-to-Head Record

Delhi Capitals hold a slight edge in the head to head record against LSG with four wins out of seven games played.

Interestingly, LSG won the first three games played against DC, before the latter stormed back to win the next four games -- including two each in 2024 and 2025.

Pitch Report And Weather

The Lucknow pitch has traditionally helped the seamers more than the spinners. The average score at this venue is 198 runs but this season expect the scores to go beyond 200. The weather is expected to be pleasant in the range of 28-32 degrees celsius during the duration of the match.

Predicted XIs:

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (captain, w/k), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Anrich Nortje.

Delhi Capitals: K L Rahul (w/k), Prithvi Shaw, Pathum Nissanka, David Miller, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel (Captain), Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

Match Info:

April 1, 2026 (7.30pm IST): Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Where to Watch:

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports from 7.30pm IST, while JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.