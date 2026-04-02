IPL 2026: Beginning of Mohammed Shami's road to redemption, says Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara believes Mohammed Shami's impressive performance in Lucknow Super Giants' opening match against Delhi Capitals is just the beginning of his comeback.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami marked his LSG debut by becoming the first bowler in IPL history to claim five first-ball wickets. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Cheteshwar Pujara believes Mohammed Shami's IPL performance signals the start of his 'road to redemption'.

Shami's impactful opening spell against Delhi Capitals showcased his strong form after a successful domestic season.

Pujara praised Delhi Capitals' strategic decision to bring in Sameer Rizvi as an impact player.

This is just the beginning of Mohammed Shami's road to redemption, said former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday, referring to the veteran seamer's miserly spell for Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals.

The out-of-favour India pacer was acquired by LSG for Rs 10 crore in a trade with Sunrisers Hyderabad during the pre-auction window. Shami marked his LSG debut by becoming the first bowler in IPL history to claim five first-ball wickets, dismissing K L Rahul in the IPL 2026 match on Wednesday.

Speaking about Shami's effort against DC, Pujara told Star Sports, "This season of the IPL is very important for Mohammed Shami and the way he started off the tournament with this performance against DC shows he means business.

Yes, his figures read 1 for 28, but it was Shami who played a crucial role in helping his side get off to a strong start in the Powerplay. He first got rid of K L Rahul on the very first ball of the run chase and full credit to Shami."

Despite the six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, Shami's opening spell highlighted his form following a 67-wicket domestic season.

"He knew that Rahul loves to play the inside out shot, so he bowled a wide delivery. Rahul played the inside out shot but it went straight into the hands of the deep point fielder. Then, he restricted the run flow by bowling tight lines and did not allow the batters to score runs," added Pujara.

Shami has been playing domestic cricket across all formats in the last one year and the performances have been good. He is translating his domestic form into the IPL. This performance against Delhi is just the beginning of Mohammed Shami's road to redemption."

Delhi Capitals' Strategic Moves

Pujara also praised DC's move to bring in Sameer Rizvi as the Impact Player. The Capitals rode on Rizvi's unbeaten half-century to emerge victorious.

Bringing Sameer Rizvi as the impact substitute ahead of Ashutosh Sharma was a good move given the demands of the situation. The team management backed Rizvi and it paid off. He held one end while Stubbs secured the other and their partnership was crucial.

Batting wasn't easy as LSG bowlers got plenty of help under lights, which is why they picked four early wickets. They bowled well under pressure, but the Stubbs-Rizvi pair took the game away.

Whether he starts in the Playing XI or comes in as impact player remains to be seen, but I'd pick him over Ashutosh Sharma and Karun Nair," Pujara said.

Kuldeep Yadav's Confidence Boost

With figures of 2/31 in four overs, spinner Kuldeep Yadav too played a key role in restricting LSG to 141.

On how Kuldeep's increased confidence has transformed his bowling, Pujara said, "Confidence plays a very important role in a bowler's performance. The way Kuldeep Yadav has bowled in the last two years is because of his confidence. He is bowling without any fear.

There was a time when he didn't have much faith in his bowling, but those days are gone.When a bowler's confidence increases, he starts picking up wickets and the hunger to do well increases.

Kuldeep's confidence has improved a lot since joining DC. With confidence, his skill execution has seen an improvement too and that was quite evident in the encounter against LSG."