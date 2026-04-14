Tom Moody lauds Shami's impact on Lucknow Super Giants

Tom Moody commends Mohammad Shami's exceptional leadership and bowling skills; says he's a vital asset for Lucknow Super Giants.

IMAGE: ‘Mohammad Shami brings a unique skill set with the new ball.’ Photograph: ANI

Key Points Tom Moody highlights Mohammad Shami's leadership and wisdom as key assets for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.

Shami's bowling prowess, including his ability to swing the ball and maintain high pace, is crucial to LSG's attack.

Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan are ready to play after recovering from long-term injuries, strengthening LSG's bowling options.

Despite a slow start, Lucknow Super Giants maintains confidence in Nicholas Pooran's ability to contribute significantly.

RCB's Rasikh Salam Dar focuses on executing plans and learning from experienced players like Josh Hazlewood to improve his game.

Beyond Mohmmad Shami's oustanding spells for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026, the franchise's Global Cricket Director Tom Moody says the veteran pacer has impressed him with his "wisdom and leadership characteristics".

Out of favour India quick Shami has led the LSG attack, taking four wickets in as many matches, but the economy of 6.2 made his efforts all the more spectacular.

"As we know he's a world-class bowler. He's come off a very good domestic season, so he's got the work as well underneath him. He looks fit and strong. We know that he brings a unique skill set with the new ball, swinging it both ways and be a real threat in the power play," said Moody, on the eve of their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Shami's Impact Beyond Bowling

But Moody saw Shami's worth far beyond his on-field performances.

"He's been terrific for us because he's the head figure of our bowling attack. He's got great wisdom and leadership characteristics and he's bringing all that to the table for us.

"What makes him good is his durability, his ability to swing the ball early and his pace is up there. He's bowling high 130s which is as good as it has been throughout his career. It's a credit to him that he's in that condition," he added.

Moody also did not read too much into the lukewarm form of Nicholas Pooran, who has made just 41 runs from four matches at a poor strike-rate of 85.

"Obviously, Nicky is fully aware of the slow start he's had. We've got absolutely 100 percent confidence in what he brings to the table. As I say, class is permanent. And I'm sure that the opportunity tomorrow night at a venue where battling can be something that top-order players can enjoy, the size of the ground, the surface, could well be the tonic that Nicky needs.

"So everyone knows that he's a world-class player and he's a threat. And he's like anyone else, can have a little lean patch, but look out for the counter-punch," he said.

Injury Updates: Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan

Giving a positive update on the recovery process of injured express pacer Mayank Yadav, Moody said: "The likes of Mayank and Mohsin (Khan) have all had quite long-term injuries. So, our medical team worked exceptionally hard over the last few months to get them up and ready to play.

"They are all ready to play now. Mohsin will probably do a final test tomorrow to see whether he's available for selection. With regards to Mayank, he's also ready to go. He didn't jump into our thought processes early in the tournament purely because he was still a little bit underdone, just the bowling and the loads that any bowler needs to just feel comfortable.

"But we feel that that's come to a point where he's ready to go now. He's worked exceptionally hard. One thing that has worked well for us so far is that our bowling has been pretty solid. We just haven't really produced the runs to support that."

RCB's Rasikh Salam Dar on Preparation

Meanwhile, RCB's young pacer Rasikh Salam Dar said he is working on his game when was not part of the eleven.

"I was playing an IPL game after a while, but the process remained the same. The work we've put in over the last year was all about preparing for match situations, and in the last game, I focused on executing my plans,' said Rasikh, while emphasising on learning from senior pros.

"I always want to help the team. (Josh) Hazlewood is a big legend and an important part of the team. I always try to contribute wherever I can," he said.