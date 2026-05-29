HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » LSG skipper Rishabh Pant steps down

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant steps down

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: May 29, 2026 17:32 IST

x

Rishabh Pant has approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it, said LSG Director of Cricket, Tom Moody.  

Rishabh Pant served as LSG skipper for two seasons

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant served as LSG skipper for two seasons. Photograph: BCCI

Dashing keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been relieved from Lucknow Super Giants' captaincy after a disastrous 2026 IPL season where they finished last among 10 teams.

As a batter, it turned out to be a woeful season where he scored only 312 runs in 14 innings.

Key Points

  • Rishabh Pant scored just 312 runs in 14 IPL 2026 matches.
  • LSG finished at the bottom of the IPL 2026 points table after a disappointing campaign.
  • 'We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain'.

On May 14, the PTI had reported that Pant was set to lose captaincy, something which was reiterated by LSG's Director of Cricket Tom Moody.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect," the franchise said in an official statement.

"Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it," Moody was quoted as saying in the media release.

"These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards," the former Australian all-rounder added.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The Master Of Swing And Variations In T20
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The Master Of Swing And Variations In T20
'Hardik Pandya Is Done With Mumbai Indians'
'Hardik Pandya Is Done With Mumbai Indians'
Sarfaraz Khan On Improving Fitness, Strike Rate For IPL Comeback
Sarfaraz Khan On Improving Fitness, Strike Rate For IPL Comeback
Singapore Open: Sindhu knocked out; Satwik-Chirag in semis
Singapore Open: Sindhu knocked out; Satwik-Chirag in semis
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: From first-ball six to IPL stardom
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: From first-ball six to IPL stardom

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

Rahul Gandhi Interacts with Auto Drivers in Delhi4:14

Rahul Gandhi Interacts with Auto Drivers in Delhi

Janhvi Keeps It Cool and Fashionable at the Airport1:02

Janhvi Keeps It Cool and Fashionable at the Airport

Palak Tiwari Looks Stunning During Airport Sighting1:25

Palak Tiwari Looks Stunning During Airport Sighting

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO