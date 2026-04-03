IPL 2026: LSG Shares 'Unfiltered' Video, But Fans Aren't Buying It

Lucknow Super Giants released an 'unfiltered' video to address rumours of a heated exchange between Owner Sanjiv Goenka and Captain Rishabh Pant following the loss to the Delhi Capitals.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants shares post-match video. Photograph: LSG/Instagram

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants released an 'unfiltered' video to counter reports of a tense exchange between Owner Sanjiv Goenka and Captain Rishabh Pant after the loss to the Delhi Capitals.

The video shows Goenka and Pant smiling and interacting positively, contrasting with initial media reports suggesting a heated argument.

LSG aimed to portray a normal, passionate discussion about the match, captioning the video 'Not everything you see is the true story'.

Despite LSG's efforts, some social media users remain unconvinced, accusing the team of staging or editing the video.

After Lucknow Super Giants' six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals at the Ekana stadium on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, a video of LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka, Captain Rishabh Pant started making rounds online.

Some media reports painted it as a tense, heated post-match exchange, stirring memories of Goenka's clash with former skipper K L Rahul in 2024.

LSG have now stepped in to set the record straight. They shared the full, uncut video, showing the three of them smiling, laughing, and exchanging high-fives. Goenka even pats Pant on the back as they talk through the game and their plans ahead.

The team captioned it, 'Not everything you see is the true story, here's the unfiltered post-match vibes, when cameras don't cut.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucknow Super Giants (@lucknowsupergiants)

What looked like tension in the short clips was really just normal, passionate discussion about the match.

Social Media Reaction

But social media wasn't entirely convinced. Some accused the team of reshooting the scene, while others marvelled at how Coach Justin Langer appeared in the video.

A few users mocked the effort, pointing out the empty stadium and subtle edits, asking if LSG thought the public wouldn't notice the changes.

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