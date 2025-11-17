HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: 'LSG need to win crunch moments next season'

IPL 2026: 'LSG need to win crunch moments next season'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 17, 2025 13:15 IST

x

Lucknow Super Giants

IMAGE: LSG finished seventh in IPL 2025, with six wins and eight losses as they failed to qualify for the play-offs. Photograph: BCCI

South African opener Aiden Markram says his IPL side Lucknow Super Giants does not need to overcomplicate things and should simply focus on winning the crunch moments next year.

Ahead of the mini auction next month, LSG retained the right-handed batter Markram, who amassed 445 runs in 13 matches at an average of 34.23 and a strike rate of 148.83 including five half-centuries in IPL 2025 earlier this year. 

"Yeah, it's great. I really enjoyed my time with the Lucknow franchise last year. I made some really good friendships and enjoyed just a few months together with the squad. So, I'm very grateful to be retained and obviously looking forward to another season with them,”

he said in a video posted by LSG on X. 

LSG finished seventh in IPL 2025, with six wins and eight losses as they failed to qualify for the play-offs.

Asked how he would approach things at the next edition, Markram said: "You have to be really good as a team to do well in the IPL. I don't think we were very far off last season. A couple of moments here and there and a few results would have looked different."

 

"Before you know it, you've qualified for the knockout. So, definitely not overcomplicating anything. I think trying to do the things we did well, try to redo those things and win a couple more crunch moments. Before you know it, I think the competition looks really promising for us.”

Markram is currently in India for South Africa's ongoing tour of India, comprising of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20 Internationals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Sangakkara back as Rajasthan Royals' head coach
Sangakkara back as Rajasthan Royals' head coach
SA stuns India, Ashwin points finger at batting decline
SA stuns India, Ashwin points finger at batting decline
'Transition Excuse Not Acceptable': Pujara
'Transition Excuse Not Acceptable': Pujara
Temba Bavuma: Captain Who Answered Insult With Cricket
Temba Bavuma: Captain Who Answered Insult With Cricket
5 Mistakes Which Cost India Kolkata Test
5 Mistakes Which Cost India Kolkata Test

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chicken Foo Yung: 15-Min Omelette Recipe

webstory image 2

Will These 8 Islands Vanish?

webstory image 3

Fire Power: 8 Countries Owning The Most Guns

VIDEOS

RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victims parents accuse CBI of investigative lapses2:14

RG Kar Medical College rape-murder victims parents accuse...

Chirag Paswan breaks silence, extends support to Rohini Acharya amid family feud4:13

Chirag Paswan breaks silence, extends support to Rohini...

RJD received highest votes, says NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Bihar results0:57

RJD received highest votes, says NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO