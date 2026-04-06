IPL 2026: 'Dressing Room Will Be Hurting': Ashwin On CSK's Morale

Following Chennai Super Kings' third consecutive IPL loss, R Ashwin analyses the team's dressing room atmosphere and the leadership challenges faced by Ruturaj Gaikwad.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate a wicket during the IPL 2026 match against RCB on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted concerns about the Chennai Super Kings' dressing room morale after their third consecutive IPL loss.

Faf du Plessis backed Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy and believes the current challenges will make him a stronger leader.

Du Plessis supported Sanju Samson to bounce back, citing his T20 World Cup performance as evidence of his talent.

Bogged down by a third successive loss this IPL season, Chennai Super Kings team management must work on keeping a "hurting" dressing room in good spirits to arrest the slide, Indian spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin said.

CSK suffered a crushing 43-run defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday to remain at the bottom of the points table with three straight losses.

Having suffered their third defeat in a row -- this is CSK's second worst start to a season after IPL 2022 when they lost their first four games.

"I am sure the dressing room atmosphere is going to be hurting. I am not too sure how hard the words can be, but honestly, with such a young side, there is only one way you can go and that is upwards.

"The way to go upwards is to get a really good work ethic going and a good team atmosphere. I am sure it is going to be extremely deflating inside that Chennai dressing room after this thumping defeat to RCB," Ashwin told JioStar.

CSK's Inexperienced Players

The former India spinner said it is not fair to expect accountability from the inexperienced players.

"It is very tough to put CSK's defeat against RCB into words. The RCB-CSK contest is supposed to be one of the most celebrated clashes in the IPL.

"There are some issues in the squad, but there are a lot of inexperienced players in that line-up. We cannot really ask them for accountability. They are at an age where they need to go out and enjoy their cricket. You cannot push them into the legacy chase that is expected from a franchise of CSK's calibre."

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, CSK ran into a rampaging Tim David, who hammered a 25-ball 70 to power RCB to an imposing 250/3.

Du Plessis Backs Gaikwad And Samson

Former CSK and RCB player du Plessis backed India's T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson to come good after failing to fire in the first three matches.

"If you take a close look at the CSK batting line-up, you would say the quality is there. So, you back the quality. You back Ruturaj Gaikwad, the captain. He has proven it over and over again. Sanju Samson is a class player, who proved his doubters wrong in the T20 World Cup.

"And then you have a mighty talented youngster in Ayush Mhatre, who has been exceptional so far in his short IPL career. So, you have the talent in the top three. It is just a matter of letting them put it together.

"There is no way that Sanju Samson scores runs for fun in the T20 World Cup but ends up failing multiple times in the IPL. He is too good a player to fail multiple times. You just have to back him and give him time," Du Plessis said.

Gaikwad's Leadership Under Pressure

Asked how the consecutive defeats will test Ruturaj Gaikwad as a leader, the South African said this tough phase will help him evolve in captaincy.

"It is not easy as a young captain to suffer back-to-back defeats. Not performing yourself makes things even more difficult as a player. What he will experience right now is the weight of pressure.

"Every good captain has to go through this in their career. They have to get a thick skin. You have to understand that this could potentially make him a better leader. He has a good head on his shoulders. He has a great support staff around him. He has a great leader in MS Dhoni, who will soon come back into the fold.

"So, all the things are there to help him. This will make him stronger as a captain."