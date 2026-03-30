IPL 2026: 'Like Ram's Exile': Nita Ambani on MI's Historic Win

Mumbai Indians owner Nita Ambani celebrates the team's thrilling IPL 2026 opening victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, marking their first win in the first match of the season since 2012 and highlighting the evolution of the team.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians end 14-year wait with stunning season-opener win. Photograph: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Key Points Mumbai Indians secured their first IPL season-opener win since 2012, defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-scoring match.

Nita Ambani, owner of Mumbai Indians, expressed her joy and highlighted the team's transformation since their last opening victory.

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton's explosive batting performance led Mumbai Indians to their biggest run-chase in IPL history.

The victory ended a 14-year wait for Mumbai Indians, with Nita Ambani drawing parallels to Lord Rama's exile.

Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Nita Ambani has hailed the team's "really special" season-opener win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, their first since the 2012 edition.

Mumbai chased down a formidable target of 221 to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday in both teams' first match in the IPL 2026 edition. The last time MI won the first match of the IPL was 14 years ago, back in the IPL 2012 season.

In a video uploaded by Mumbai Indians' on social media, Nita Ambani addressed the squad after their win and congratulated the team and said the win felt very personal, highlighting how much the squad has changed since their last opening victory in 2012--when Harbhajan Singh was captain and players like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah were not even in the team.

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Nita Ambani's Reaction to the Win

"A big congratulations. For me this is also quite personal because the last time we won, Rohit was not the captain of MI, Hardik had not debuted for MI and neither had Bumrah debuted for us. So, we really, really are seeing something 'Really special': today. In 2012, when we won the first game, Harbhajan Singh was our captain. So, it's a long wait," Nita Ambani said.

She compared the team's 14-year wait for a win in their IPL opener with the 14-year exile of Lord Rama.

"You know, in Hinduism, you say 'Lord Rama's exile was for 14 years!' So, this was the Mumbai Indians' exile for 14 years and we have arrived with a win," she added.

Match Summary: MI vs KKR

Coming to the match, MI registered a dominant six-wicket victory over KKR. Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma not only helped the Mumbai Indians win their first season-opener since the 2012 edition of the IPL but also secure their biggest run-chase in IPL history

The chase required something special, and Mumbai's openers delivered exactly that. Rohit Sharma (78 runs off 38 balls), along with Rickelton (81 runs off 41 balls), dismantled the KKR bowling attack. The duo added a century stand.

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