IPL 2026: Left Is Right! Sooryavanshi, Arya Fuel Southpaw Domination

IMAGE: Priyansh Arya has smashed 103 runs in three innings at a staggering strike rate of 264.1 -- only second to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (266.66). Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not only the current leading run-getter in IPL 2026 with 200 runs in four innings, he also boasts of the highest strike rate at an incredible 266.66.

Priyansh Arya has smashed 103 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 264.1 this season.

In a remarkable coincidence, both Sooryavanshi and Arya scored exactly 197 runs each in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 last season for Bihar and Delhi respectively.

IPL 2026 is turning into a left-handed masterclass.



The Rajasthan Royals' young duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal have already set the IPL alight with their explosive displays.



On Saturday, two more southpaws took centerstage.



While Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma announced himself with his first fifty of IPL 2026, the young Priyansh Arya powered Punjab Kings' to a stunning run chase with a blistering 16-ball half-century.

Abhishek has graduated to the next level after his swashbuckling performances in the IPL in the last few years and 15-year-old Sooryavanshi looks destined to join him there soon.



Sooryavanshi is not only the current leading run-getter in IPL 2026 with 200 runs in four innings, he also boasts of the highest strike rate at an incredible 266.66.



Arya, 24, is not far behind when it comes to dominating bowlers -- having smashed 103 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 264.1 this season.



Like Sooryavanshi, the left-hander dazzled in his maiden season for Punjab Kings last year as he piled up 475 runs in 17 games at a strike rate of 179.24.

Sooryavanshi, Arya first made headlines in IPL 2025

IMAGE: Overall in T20 cricket, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has piled up 901 runs in 22 games at a strike rate of 215.55. Photograph: BCCI

In a remarkable coincidence, both Sooryavanshi and Arya scored exactly 197 runs each in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 last season for Bihar and Delhi respectively.

The two left-handed openers stole the show in IPL 2025 last year.



Aged just 14, Sooryavanshi scripted history as the youngest centurion in IPL history after he blasted 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans last season. His 35-ball century is the fastest by an Indian in the IPL and the youngest ever to hit a hundred in T20 cricket.



The unheralded Arya matched his fireworks by blasting his way to a 39-ball hundred against Chennai Super Kings last season.



Overall in T20 cricket, Arya has raked up 1422 runs in 49 games at a strike rate of 173.62 with two centuries and seven fifties.

Even though his numbers are imposing they are well behind Sooryavanshi, who has hammered 901 runs in 22 games at a much superior strike rate of 215.55 with three centuries and as many fifties.



Unlike Arya, Sooryavanshi didn't stop his batting blitz after his sensational IPL debut last year. He went on to dominate the Under-19 World Cup which was played in the 50-overs format, tearing apart bowling attacks and smashing an incredible 175 from 80 balls to fire India to their sixth U-19 World Cup title.



The Bihar left-hander is fast becoming the new poster boy of Indian cricket. After the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, India hasn't witnessed a young prodigy ready to conquer the world so young.



The way he dismantled Jasprit Bumrah left everyone speechless. He smacked the first ball he faced from Bumrah for a six and hammered another maximum two balls later, as the likes of Bumrah and Hardik Pandya for once looked completely helpless.



At this rate, Sooryavanshi has shown the extraordinary potential to be a once-in-a-generational talent if he lives up to the potential.

There is already a growing chorus for the youngster to be fast-tracked into the India T20 team and not without reasons. India have just won the T20 World Cup last month and while the team is well stacked, grooming the young Suryavanashi for the next 12 to 18 months could prove to be a big masterstroke.



For his part, Arya needs to plunder the runs at every level and just hope his big ticket to fame is not far away.