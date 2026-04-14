IPL 2026: 'Lapak ke lena': Praful Hinge father's viral message

Discover how Praful Hinge's remarkable IPL debut was shaped by the MRF Pace Foundation's expert coaching and his family's unwavering support, turning a back injury into a launching pad for success.

IMAGE: Praful Hinge's parents focused on encouraging hard work and seizing opportunities, rather than micro-managing his cricket career. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Praful Hinge made a stunning IPL debut, taking four wickets for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Rajasthan Royals.

Hinge's father emphasised the importance of balancing cricket with education and trusting the Vidarbha Cricket Association.

The MRF Pace Foundation, under coaches like M Senthilnathan and Glenn McGrath, played a crucial role in Hinge's development, overcoming a back stress injury.

Tactical awareness and pressure handling, taught by Glenn McGrath, were key aspects of Hinge's training at the MRF Pace Foundation.

Prakash Hinge is a proud father but there is a former accountant in him who is very measured with his choice of words and expression of exhilaration when it comes to celebrating son Praful's match-winning IPL debut.

In fact, the Hinge family didn't even know whether their boy would be playing against Rajasthan Royals on Monday.

"We knew that he was supposed to play against Punjab as he was in the Impact Players list. We never ask him if he is playing. He calls everyday at 10pm before going off to sleep and we just have normal conversation like 'khana khaya (Had food?)'," Prakash told PTI.

"Yesterday, when the IPL telecast started, we saw on TV that he will make his debut. So, we were happy."

The happiness only grew as the game unfolded. Praful ran through RR's in-form top order in a stunning opening spell of 2-0-6-4 which paved the way for SRH's massive win by 57 runs.

Prakash, who hails from Nagpur, recalled the time he enrolled Praful at the local Gymkhana club after observing his son's interest in cricket when he was around 13 years of age.

"I played in neighbourhood bylanes. My son was interested and I enrolled him in a local academy. Yes, I told him to balance both but also wanted to give him freedom to choose his own path," Hinge senior said in a very matter of fact manner.

Once Praful made it to the Vidarbha Under-16 side, there was no looking back.

"I am not a pushy father. Once Vidarbha Cricket Association took note of my son, I trusted them."

MRF Pace Foundation's Crucial Role

It was former India pacer Prashant Vaidya who saw a spark in Praful and suggested that he should be sent to the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai.

"Prashant Vaidya sir, former India bowler who was with VCA suggested that Praful should go and train at MRF Pace Academy under expert technical coaches," Prakash recalled.

But at that time, a lower back stress injury threatened to derail his career.

However, under MRF Pace foundation coach M Senthilnathan and Varun Aaron, who is now the bowling coach of SRH, Praful became sharper and also did well with Under-23 and senior Vidarbha team.

"No matter how much if I thank MRF Pace foundation, Senthil sir, Varun sir, it would not be enough. If he has reached this stage to play IPL, it is to their credit. Also Glenn McGrath gave Praful a lot of confidence and he went to Brisbane to train with High Performance coaches," the proud father said.

Senthilnathan's voice was laced with pride when answering a query on how he charted Praful's journey with the pace foundation.

"When he came to us in 2023 he had a back stress problem and we took care of it first. Basically, he has beautiful line and length. But to put that into use we needed to work on his fitness," Senthilnathan, head of cricket affairs at the Foundation, told PTI.

"...we needed to identify why that (back injury) happened and we worked on his (bowling) technical base. That's how pressure stopped hitting his back. Then we worked on his bowling areas, and it was a six-month programme. We got him fit and ready for the 2023 domestic season. He did well," he recalled.

Senthilnathan believes that developing tactical awareness of a bowler is as important as working on his fitness and techniques.

The former Tamil Nadu batter credited Australian legend Glenn Mcgrath, the director of coaching at the Foundation, for assisting Praful with that.

"McGrath is the best, probably, in the world when it comes to the tactical part. He has the idea on what's the length to be bowled, what's the line to be bowled. How to use new and old balls.

"And more importantly, how to handle the pressure of a big game. If they hit you for a six, then you have to come hard in the next ball. You can't keep sitting on the six. These are the things taught by McGrath, which definitely will help his work," said Senthilnathan.

"Apart from Praful, other SRH bowlers like Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga have also trained extensively at the Foundation. So, as a coach it's a delight to see for all of us, but also a motivation for other bowlers at the Foundation to go and do bigger things in their career," he added.

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Parental Support and Guidance

Along with an excellent set of experienced coaches, Praful has also been fortunate to have parents, who do not believe in micro-managing his son's career.

"I have just told Praful one thing. Your job is to keep working hard, listen to your coaches but when opportunity comes along lapak ke leney ka (you have to grab it)," Hinge senior said.