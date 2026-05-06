DC Hope For Kuldeep Yadav's Quick Turnaround

Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani is urging premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav to rediscover his form as the team's IPL playoff hopes hang in the balance.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav has struggled for form and has picked just seven wickets in 10 matches far Delhi Capitals thus far in IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Delhi Capitals coach Hemang Badani wants Kuldeep Yadav to rediscover his best form.

Kuldeep Yadav's economy rate has increased, and he has taken fewer wickets this IPL season.

Captain Axar Patel expressed missing Kuldeep Yadav's contribution as a bowling partner.

Badani believes Kuldeep Yadav's dip in form is temporary and that he can turn things around.

Delhi Capitals face a must-win situation, needing to win all remaining matches to qualify for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals head coach Hemang Badani wants premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav to rediscover his best form with the franchise's playoff hopes hanging by a thread following the loss to Chennai Super Kings.

Defending a below par 155, DC were able to apply some pressure in the powerplay but Samson smashed Kuldeep for three sixes in his three overs that went for 34 runs. Kuldeep was brought in to get the breakthrough, instead he ended up releasing the pressure on the opposition. Eventually, CSK coasted to the target in 17.3 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav's Performance Under Scrutiny

Kuldeep's overall IPL economy rate has hovered around eight, but this season it has crossed the 10-run mark while the wickets too have dried up, with the spinner managing only seven scalps in 10 matches.

"We would ideally want Kuldeep to be better than this. But we will rally around him. He's been somebody who's been a part of this side for many many years. He's done well for many, many years. He can turn this around," said Badani.

Even captain Axar Patel said that he "missed his partner" in a reference to Kuldeep.

Hopes For A Turnaround

Kuldeep had also missed a majority of the games during the preceding T20 World Cup.

Asked if he is struggling with form or rhythm, Badani said: I think it's more the case of just about somebody's striking form. He hasn't struck peak form yet. He hasn't bowled at the speeds that he would normally bowl. And I think it's a question of time. I mean, we have the faith in him.

"And more than anything else, it's crunch time for us. It's quite simple for us. It's more like a knockout tournament for us right now. We have to win 4 out 4. And with 4 out 4, we still have a chance to qualify."