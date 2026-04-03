'No need to panic': Kuldeep dismisses Delhi Capitals' batting concerns

Delhi Capitals' Kuldeep Yadav urges fans and team members to remain calm and avoid panic despite early top-order struggles in the IPL, expressing confidence in the team's batting lineup.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav stressed the importance of spinners staying true to their strengths even under pressure. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kuldeep Yadav dismissed concerns about Delhi Capitals' top-order batting after one shaky game.

Kuldeep expressedconfidence in experienced players like Nitish Rana and Pathum Nissanka to bounce back.

Delhi Capitals are looking to improve their home record, as they target five wins out of seven matches at home.

Delhi Capitals spinner Kuldeep Yadav downplayed concerns over the team's top-order struggles, asserting that there is no need to "press the panic button" after just one game.

Delhi Capitals endured a shaky start in their tournament opener, suffering a top-order collapse before Sameer Rizvi and Tristan Stubbs stitched together a match-winning stand to secure a six-wicket victory against Lucknow Capitals.

Opener K L Rahul fell for a first-ball duck, while Pathum Nissanka (1) struggled to get going and Nitish Rana perished attempting an attacking stroke after scoring 15.

"Look Nitish has also been playing for many years, he is an experienced player in the IPL, he has given many performances. After that, Nissanka, obviously you know what kind of batsman he is, what his calibre is. So I feel there is no need to panic in this," Kuldeep said on Friday, on the eve of the match against Mumbai Indians.

"There was no such talk either. It was the first game, obviously you want a good start but sometimes it doesn't happen. I'm sure they will perform well in the upcoming matches.

"So the panic button has not been pressed yet. When we lose five out of five, maybe the panic button will be pressed."

Delhi Capitals Aim To Improve Home Record

DC had struggled at home last season, losing four of their five matches at their home ground -- Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, but Kuldeep expressed confidence that DC will fare well at home.

"We will play good cricket, obviously we will win five out of five as well. And there has been no discussion in the team regarding (losing 4 games here).

"We hope to perform well in the seven matches, it's the home team, we play on the home ground and give that happiness to the fans. And we hope to win at least five out of seven."

With T20 cricket increasingly favouring batters, Kuldeep stressed the importance of spinners staying true to their strengths even under pressure.

"Absolutely, it's very important for spinners that whatever their strength is, to hold on to it. And whenever batsmen put you under pressure, you tend to leave your strength somewhere. You look for a safer option to get out of that situation. Still, I believe that you should focus on your strength."