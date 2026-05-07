How IPL Power Hitting Is Changing Bowling: Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya reveals how the explosive power-hitting revolution in the IPL is compelling bowlers to innovate and diversify their techniques to remain competitive.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya has nine wickets in IPL 2026 and has crossed the century wicket mark overall in the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Krunal Pandya notes the significant evolution in batters' striking ability in the IPL, requiring bowlers to adapt.

Bowlers must add variety to their arsenal, including bouncers and yorkers, to stay ahead of power-hitting batters.

Understanding a batter's psychology and thinking like a batter helps in planning and executing bowling strategies.

Adapting to different game situations and targeting a batter's weaker scoring areas are crucial for success.

Focusing on delivering the best possible ball, regardless of boundary size, is key to effective bowling in small grounds.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Krunal Pandya said the insane hitting power of modern day batters in the IPL is forcing the bowlers to evolve rapidly and add more variety to their craft to stay competitive.

Pandya has been witnessing this transformation since 2016, and understands that the league has evolved into a high-intensity power driven spectacle.

The Evolution Of Power Hitting In IPL

"If you follow the IPL closely over the last 10 years, the striking ability of batters has changed drastically. Today, power-hitting is constantly evolving. The new-age batters coming in have an insane ability to clear the ropes with ease," Pandya said on JioStar.

"So as a bowler, I have realised that you have to add variety to your bowling arsenal. You must stay one step ahead of the batter. That is how bowling bouncers and yorkers came into the process," added Pandya, who has so far taken nine wickets this season and has crossed the century wicket mark overall in the IPL.

Adapting Bowling Strategies For T20 Cricket

Pandya, who had earlier played for Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, said he has managed to stay relevant in a competition tailor-made for batters, relying on bouncers despite being a spinner.

"It was not that I suddenly woke up one day and started bowling bouncers as a spinner. It was a very well thought out plan, understanding what a bouncer does psychologically to a batter.

"Being a batter myself helps me think like a batter. I always try to stay one step ahead of the batter in terms of thought process and then focus on how to execute my skill," he added.

Reading The Game And Adjusting To Batters

The 35-year-old said bowling to quality batters like Heinrich Klaasen and Shreyas Iyer can be daunting but reading the situation and adapting to it helped him stay with them.

"My approach depends on the situation. Sometimes I need to attack, other times I need to choke the runs. My main thought is always about bowling the best possible delivery for that moment.

"Heinrich Klaasen loves taking on spinners. Against batters like him, the better balls you bowl, the more dot balls you create, and the higher your chances of forcing a mistake. You can't just keep attacking mindlessly.

"Sometimes, when a dangerous batter is at the crease, you have to go for the wicket and take a risk. It all depends on the game situation," he added.

Targeting Batter Weaknesses

Pandya said against players like Iyer, who is comfortable against spin, his focus was on targeting their weaker scoring areas.

"Shreyas Iyer is also a very good player of spin. Against quality batters like him, where the margin for error is small, my thinking is always the same: how can I make them hit to their weaker areas?

"For example, if a batter scores easily over covers, how can I force him to hit over mid-wicket? If he likes to slog sweep, how can I make him hit over long off? That has been my game plan against most batters, including Shreyas," he added.

Bowling On Smaller Grounds

Pandya added that on small grounds like the Chinnaswamy Stadium where the margin for error is minimal, he preferred to take the boundary size out of his mind, focusing on delivering his best possible ball.

"On grounds like Wankhede or Chinnaswamy, especially Chinnaswamy, the boundaries are small. So, I tell myself that if I bowl a bad ball, it will go for a six, whether it is 80 meters or 50 or 60 meters.

"Sometimes that creates a negative thought when the boundary is small. So, I take the boundary size out of my mind. I know that if I bowl a good ball, the batter won't be able to hit it even 30 yards. So, I think that way: if I bowl my best ball, they won't be able to hit me even on a small ground," he said.