Kohli's Blazing IPL Century Rewrites Chase History

Virat Kohli's remarkable century against KKR has cemented his place in IPL history, equalling Jos Buttler's record for the most centuries scored during run-chases.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli's contributions have been crucial in RCB's successful run-chases, with significant scores in key matches. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli equals Jos Buttler's record for most centuries in IPL run-chases.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 105 against KKR, marking his third IPL century in run-chases.

Kohli has amassed 4,285 runs in IPL run-chases, showcasing his consistency and high strike rate.

Virat Kohli now shares the record with Rohit Sharma for the most 'Player of the Match' awards among Indian players in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Virat Kohli levelled with English batter Jos Buttler for most centuries during chases in the Indian Premier League history.

Virat achieved this milestone against the Kolkata Knight Riders, scoring 105* in 60 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 175.00.

This is Virat's third IPL century in run-chases, tying him with Buttler.

Virat Kohli's Run-Chase Prowess

In run-chases, Virat has made 4,285 runs in 138 matches and 131 innings at an average of 42.42 and a strike rate of 136.42, with three centuries and 29 fifties, with a best score of 108*. During successful chases, he has made 2784 runs in 76 matches and 70 innings at an average of 63.27 and a strike rate of 142.69, including three centuries and 20 fifties, with a best score of 108*.

Key Contributions to RCB's Run-Chases

Virat has been the driving force for RCB in massive run-chases and knows how exactly to play in big chases, with crucial runs in his team's six highest successful chases in IPL history:

-228 vs LSG, Lucknow, 2025 - Kohli 54(30)

-206 vs GT, Bengaluru, 2026 - Kohli 81(44)

-204 vs KXIP, Bengaluru, 2010 - Kohli 16*(12)

-202 vs SRH, Bengaluru, 2026 - Kohli 69*(38)

-201 vs GT, Ahmedabad, 2024 - Kohli 70*(44)

-193 vs KKR, Raipur, 2026 - Kohli 105*(60)

This all makes up a total of 395 runs in six innings at an average of 197.50 and a strike rate of over 173, including a century and four fifties.

Kohli Equals Rohit Sharma's 'Player of the Match' Record

He has also levelled with Rohit Sharma for the most 'Player of the Match' honours in IPL among Indian players, with 21 each.

Virat has made a huge leap in IPL 2026 run-charts, jumping to third spot in the Orange Cap race with 484 runs in 12 matches and innings at an average of 53.77 and a strike rate of 165.75, including a century and three fifties.