IPL 2026: Kohli will want to win back-to-back titles and make an impact in every game, says Pathan

'The hunger in Virat Kohli will always be there. In fact, he will be even hungrier after winning the IPL last year.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was in imperious form in IPL 2025, smashing 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Irfan Pathan said Virat Kohli will remain key as RCB aim to defend their IPL title.

Kohli scored 657 runs in IPL 2025 and played a major role in RCB’s maiden title win.

Pathan also backed Devdutt Padikkal to have a big impact while noting injury concerns around Josh Hazlewood.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will begin the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) hoping to retain the title, and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan believes batting stalwart Virat Kohli will play a major role in that effort.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Pathan said Kohli’s hunger to win remains as strong as ever after lifting the IPL trophy for the first time last season.

"The hunger in Virat Kohli will always be there. In fact, he will be even hungrier after winning the IPL last year. He will want to win back-to-back titles and make an impact in every game," Pathan said.

Kohli’s big contribution in 2025

Kohli played a crucial role in RCB’s maiden title-winning campaign in the 2025 season. The 37-year-old scored 657 runs in 15 innings at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71.

He finished among the top run-getters in the tournament, hitting 66 fours and registering eight half-centuries.

Pathan said Kohli's intent to influence matches was also visible during his recent performances for India, including the ODI series against South Africa and New Zealand.

Padikkal’s form augurs well for RCB

Pathan also pointed out how Devdutt Padikkal's form would be crucial to RCB's fortunes in the upcoming season. Padikkal scored 247 runs in 10 matches during IPL 2025 before a hamstring injury ruled him out.

The left-hander maintained a strike rate of 150.61 and scored two half-centuries, with a highest score of 61.

Pathan said Padikkal has shown significant improvement after strong performances in domestic cricket. "He is a very confident player now. Earlier he struggled with timing, but that phase is behind him."

He added that RCB are no longer dependent on a few star players such as AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, with the current squad having several match-winners.

"That has changed now. Their whole playing XI is full of match-winners. That is a fantastic thing."

However, Pathan noted that RCB may face injury concerns, especially regarding the fitness of Josh Hazlewood. He said the presence of backups like Nuwan Thushara and Jacob Duffy gives the team additional strength.

"Going into IPL 2026, RCB will have some injury concerns, especially with Josh Hazlewood's fitness. The good thing is they have secured good backups. The duo of Nuwan Thushara and Jacob Duffy can cover well for Hazlewood if he faces fitness issues. That makes RCB even stronger."