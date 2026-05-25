IPL 2026: Kohli-Head Scrap Spills Online: Jessica Head Attacked

IMAGE: Travis Head's wife Jessica stressed how quickly online anger spills into real lives. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricketopia/X

A heated on-field moment between Travis Head and Virat Kohli during the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has spilled off the field with Head's wife Jessica speaking out about a fresh wave of online abuse targeting her family.

Key Points Post-match footage captured Virat Kohli greeting multiple SRH players while noticeably bypassing the customary handshake with Travis Head.



Travis Head's wife Jessica revealed that their friends and family are facing severe online abuse, drawing painful parallels to the trolling they received after the 2023 World Cup final.



The drama sparked during intense overs when Kohli was spotted making sharp, animated gestures toward Head on the field before the two had another exchange during a boundary change.

Jessica said the abuse intensified on social media shortly after the incident, leaving her and her family distressed.

'A Repeat of 2023': Jessica Head Reveals Brutal Backlash

Jessica revealed that the backlash felt painfully familiar, echoing what she experienced after the ODI World Cup 2023, when Head's match-winning 137 in the final against India in Ahmedabad made them a target of online trolling.

Describing the emotional toll, she stressed how quickly online anger spills into real lives.

'It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup. I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family,' Jessica told the Australian media outlet The Advertiser,.

She also used the moment to highlight a wider issue in sport -- the growing need for empathy and responsible behaviour online, especially when emotions run high.

'I think across all sports at the moment there's an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another.

'Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully, this encourages more kindness, and support for one another,' Jessica added.

The Handshake That Ignited a Social Media War

The incident on the field came during Shivang Kumar's opening over when Venkatesh Iyer went on the attack with a flurry of boundaries.

Amid the pressure, Kohli appeared to gesture towards Head at mid-wicket, seemingly inviting him to bowl, while at another moment motioning him away.

Head was later introduced into the attack in the 18th over and struck immediately, dismissing RCB Captain Rajat Patidar with his second delivery.

However, tensions appeared to linger, with another exchange occurring when Kohli and Head crossed paths during a fielding change.

Post-match footage further fuelled debate online, showing Kohli greeting several players -- including Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan -- but seemingly avoiding the customary handshake with Head.