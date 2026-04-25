IPL 2026: Kohli hailed as greatest chaser after match-winning 81 vs Gujarat Titans

'He's a genius. He's always looking to try and get better. He's what we talk about. He plays what's in front of him.'

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru rode on an explosive 115-run second-wicket stand between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal to overhaul Gujarat Titans' 206-run target in 18.5 overs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kohli’s 81 off 44 balls powered RCB to a five-wicket win while chasing 206.

Dale Steyn called Kohli the greatest chaser, praising his planning and awareness.

Kohli leads IPL 2026 run charts with 328 runs at a strong strike rate.

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has described Virat Kohli as the finest chaser in cricket after his 81-run knock guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24. 2026.

Chasing 206, Kohli stroked 81 off 44 balls, studded with eight boundaries and four sixes. Opening the innings, he set the pace early and finished with a strike rate above 180. The effort also helped him regain the Orange Cap as the top run-scorer this season, with 328 runs from seven matches.

• IPL 2026: See Who's Cheering Kohli The Loudest

Steyn praises Kohli’s game awareness

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo's Time:Out show, Steyn called Kohli a "genius" who reads match situations better than most players.

He said Kohli plans a chase from the first ball and builds his innings with a clear path to the target. According to Steyn, this ability makes him the best chaser the game has seen.

"He's a genius. He's always looking to try and get better. He's what we talk about. He plays what's in front of him. He reads the situation. Probably one of the best players that I've ever known that reads the situation and calculates how the game needs to be panned out from the first ball that he's faced," Steyn said.

"He's kind of worked out a road to get to the final runs. He's the best chaser to have ever played the game."

• Kohli Is Still Ruling IPL Like A King

Bishop highlights Kohli's continued evolution

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop said Kohli’s ability to adapt in his mid-30s stands out in a fast-paced format. He noted that Kohli has successfully reshaped his role while maintaining consistency. Despite past criticism over strike rate, Kohli has scored freely this season at over 160.

"I love Kohli the batter. But the evolution of those numbers for a guy who is in his mid-30s now, (that he) continues to evolve in a game that has gone high-tempo and high-gear is to me extraordinary, that he's been able to do this and find a role for himself in such a position," Bishop said.

• What makes Virat Kohli special? Gujarat Titans assistant coach explains

RCB complete chase after strong partnership

After an early wicket, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (55 off 27 balls) added 115 runs in quick time to anchor the chase.

Though the Titans fought back briefly through Rashid Khan and Manav Suthar, Krunal Pandya sealed the win with an unbeaten 23, finishing the match alongside Tim David.

Earlier, Gujarat Titans posted 205/3, led by a 58-ball 100 from Sai Sudharsan, with support from Shubman Gill. Josh Hazlewood helped restrict the total in the closing overs.

• IPL 2026: Kohli calls Chinnaswamy 'special' after victory over GT