IPL 2026: KL Rahul will return to opening slot, confirms Axar Patel

'He has always been good in the opening slot and has made a lot of runs.'

IMAGE: As an opener, KL Rahul has tallied 4,418 runs in 103 IPL matches at an average of 49.64. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel says KL Rahul will open the innings in IPL 2026.

Rahul was moved to the middle order last season due to overseas player combination.

Delhi Capitals begin their campaign on April 1 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has said the team plans to use star batter K L Rahul as an opener in the 2026 Indian Premier League, bringing him back to a role where he has performed strongly in the past.

Team balance pushed Rahul to middle order

Patel explained that Rahul batted in the middle order last season to maintain team balance, as Delhi had two overseas players suited for the top order. Moving foreign players to the middle order, he said, would have exposed them more to spin bowling, which teams often deploy in that phase.

"Last year, he was playing in the middle order because of our team combination. The players we had there were two foreign players, who could play in the top order, and, if you make foreign players play in the middle order, then teams use spin more," Axar reasoned.

Strong opening record prompts role change

He added that Rahul has a strong record as an opener and can provide solid starts in T20 cricket, which helps ease pressure on middle-order batters.

"He has always been good in the opening slot and has made a lot of runs. And if you get a good start in T20 cricket, then it becomes easier for the batters to follow. We will keep him as an opener," he added.

Capitals kickstart campaign vs Lucknow Super Giants

The IPL begins on March 28 with defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Delhi Capitals are set to open their campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on April 1 in Lucknow.

Rahul is among a select group of IPL batters with more than 4,000 runs as an opener. His tally stands at 4,418 runs in 103 matches at an average of 49.64. Others on this list include Shikhar Dhawan (6,362), David Warner (5,910), Virat Kohli (5,009), Chris Gayle (4,480), and Faf du Plessis (4,004).

Last season, du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk opened for Delhi in the first half, while Rahul moved up later in the tournament after Fraser-McGurk endured a dip in form. Though the team did not reach the playoffs, Rahul delivered notable performances at the top.