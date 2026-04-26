KL Rahul reveals T20 shift after 152 despite DC loss to PBKS

KL Rahul reveals how he revamped his T20 approach after smashing an unbeaten 152, but Delhi Capitals lost to Punjab Kings in a record IPL run-fest.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul with Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta after their match in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 152, but Delhi Capitals lost to Punjab Kings by six wickets.

DC posted a massive total (season’s highest at the time), but PBKS chased it down comfortably.

Rahul credited coach Abhishek Nayar for helping reshape his T20 approach.

KL Rahul hammered a sensational 152 not out and Delhi Capitals piled up what was briefly the season's highest total, yet Punjab Kings cruised to a six-wicket victory in an Indian Premier League run-fest on Saturday.

In all, 529 runs were plundered in 38.5 overs in a remarkable exhibition of T20 batting, with a combined 33 sixes clearing the ropes at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

At the innings break, it looked like to be a one-sided affair following Rahul's splendid 152 not out. He was adjudged player-of-the-match and he revealed getting extensive inputs from Abhishek Nayar to upgrade his T20 approach.

'I was very pleased, very happy at the end of the first 20 overs. It's something that I've been working on for a very long time behind the scenes. Just said this last year as well. I spent a lot of time with Abhishek Nayar,' Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

Rahul worked on his six hitting

IMAGE: KL Rahul's 67-ball unbeaten 152 was studded with 16 boundaries and nine sixes. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

He further stressed the need to reassess his game despite the century.

"Just to step back a little bit and see where T20 games have gone and what the demand of T20 cricket is in today's day and age.

"I've spoken about six hitting and that's something that I had to really work on and give myself that sort of freedom to go out there and take on the bowling from maybe ball one, ball two.'

Rahul's focus to maximise Powerplay

He admitted the traditional approach no longer suffices in modern T20 cricket.

'There was a time where T20 game was slightly different where I as an opener could take some time and then accelerate... but today's demand is that the first six overs is the most important thing.'

Rahul said his focus was to maximise the powerplay and apply pressure.

'The powerplay is to get as many runs as you can and put the bowling under pressure. I stuck to being true to my game, which is to play cricket shots, but also find a way to be aggressive and play proper shots.