IPL 2026: KL Rahul praises Bhuvneshwar, Hazlewood for consistent bowling

KL Rahul praised Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for their disciplined, consistent bowling focused on tight line, length, and stump-to-stump pressure in IPL 2026.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is leading the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets from 13 matches. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points KL Rahul said Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacers Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar succeed in T20 cricket through consistency and discipline rather than flashy variations.

Rahul noted that both bowlers consistently target the stumps and stick to their plans, making them difficult to score against.

Their strong performances have helped RCB qualify for the playoffs in the 2026 IPL season.

Delhi Capitals' batting mainstay KL Rahul has praised RCB's experienced pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for showing that discipline and consistency can still succeed in modern T20 cricket, even without relying on extreme variations or unorthodox bowling styles.

Rahul said both Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar remain calm under pressure and continue to bowl a simple but effective line and length.

"In today's T20 cricket, everyone talks about having a unique bowling style or an X-factor. But Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are very simple, traditional bowlers. Yet, year after year, they keep succeeding and troubling batters. That tells us that you don't always need to try something different," Rahul said on JioStar.

"Simple things work if you do them consistently and under pressure. That is what I admire about Josh and Bhuvi."

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Rahul Highlights Value of Simple, Disciplined Approach

>He added that they do not change their approach even after being hit for runs, instead focusing on attacking the stumps and forcing mistakes from batters. According to Rahul, this consistency allows them to keep all modes of dismissal—bowled, LBW and caught behind—in play throughout their spells, making them highly effective over a long IPL season.

"With many bowlers, if you hit them off their good ball, they panic and try something new. But with Josh and Bhuvi, no matter what you do, they stick to their plan. They keep attacking the stumps. Every ball is aimed at a length where you can be bowled, LBW, or caught behind. They always keep all three modes of dismissal in play."

According to Rahul, this consistency allows them to keep all modes of dismissal -- bowled, LBW and caught behind -- in play throughout their spells, making them highly effective over a long IPL season.

"Over a long IPL season, that consistency of doing the simple things right is what brings them success and makes them so hard to face," he added.

Pacers Power RCB to Playoff Qualification

Both bowlers have led the attack for RCB in the ongoing IPL season. Bhuvneshwar currently leads the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets from 13 matches, while Hazlewood has taken 12 wickets in 10 games.

Their performances have helped RCB become the first team to qualify for the playoffs after defeating Punjab Kings by 23 runs in Dharamshala. They now sit at the top of the table with 18 points from 13 matches, including nine wins.