IPL 2026: KKR's Rs 18 Cr Signing Pathirana Lasts Just 8 Balls

Matheesha Pathirana's highly anticipated IPL 2026 debut for Kolkata Knight Riders was marred by injury.

IMAGE: Matheesha Pathirana, signed for a large sum, missed the first 11 matches due to injury before his brief comeback. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Matheesha Pathirana's KKR debut was cut short due to injury against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026.

The injury raises concerns about Pathirana's fitness and KKR's death bowling strength.

KKR's playoff push is now complicated by Pathirana's injury and growing injury concerns within the team.

Matheesha Pathirana's long-awaited Kolkata Knight Riders debut turned into a frustrating setback on Saturday night at the Eden Gardens, as the Sri Lankan pacer lasted just eight deliveries before walking off injured against the Gujarat Titans.

Signed for Rs 18 crore (180 million) at the mini-auction, Pathirana finally got his first outing of the season as an Impact Substitute for Finn Allen. But instead of making the difference KKR had hoped for, his night ended abruptly and with fresh concern over his fitness.

Pathirana's Injury-Plagued Season

His return followed a long and stop-start road back. Pathirana had missed the first 11 matches of the season due to injury before being drafted into the playing XI for the 12th game.

However, his comeback was short-lived -- he bowled just one over and during his second over began to look visibly uncomfortable.

At that point, he required attention from the physio on the field. Despite attempting to carry on, he could manage only two more deliveries before leaving the field, unable to complete his spell.

Impact on KKR's Playoff Hopes

The setback comes after a recent recovery from a left calf strain picked up during Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup campaign. He had only just cleared rehabilitation and travelled to India, with Sri Lanka Cricket giving him the green light for IPL duty.

His availability had offered KKR hope of strengthening their death bowling, an area that has repeatedly cost them this season. Known for his slingy action and pinpoint yorkers, Pathirana was seen as a key solution in the final overs.

Instead of bolstering KKR's playoff push, his return has now raised fresh questions -- both about his fitness and the franchise's growing injury concerns at a critical stage of the season.

KKR remain 7th with 11 points but are now just two points behind PBKS, who sit 4th, keeping the playoff race wide open.