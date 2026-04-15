IPL 2026: KKR's misery grows as Rahane fined after CSK defeat

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane faces a hefty fine for a slow over-rate during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings, adding to KKR's woes this season.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane fined Rs 12 lakh. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, has been fined Rs 12 lakh for a slow over-rate.

The fine was issued following KKR's IPL match against Chennai Super Kings.

This is KKR's first offence of the season regarding over-rate violations under the IPL's Code of Conduct.

KKR lost their match against CSK by 32 runs, extending their winless streak.

Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai.

Last-placed Kolkata Knight Riders extended their winless run this season as they went down by 32 runs to CSK in Chennai on Tuesday.

"Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 22 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai," said an IPL media advisory.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Rahane was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

Upcoming Match

KKR will take on Gujarat Titans next in Ahmedabad on Friday.