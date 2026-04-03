Abhishek Sharma slapped with big fine for dissent in KKR-SRH IPL clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma was penalised for violating the IPL Code of Conduct after expressing dissent over a controversial catch during the IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders match in Kolkata on Thursday.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma walks back after being caught by Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy, off the bowling of Blessing Muzarabani, during the IPL match at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Abhishek Sharma, vice-captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, was fined 25% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct.

The penalty was issued due to Sharma's dissent following a TV umpire's decision during the SRH vs KKR match.

Sharma admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

The incident involved a disputed catch by Varun Chakaravarthy, which Sharma disagreed with, expressing his disappointment.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vice-captain Abhishek Sharma was fined 25 per cent of his match fees and slapped one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Thursday.

He admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.3 and accepted the match referee's sanction.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

He scored 48 runs off 21 deliveries to get SRH to a flier in the powerplay.

SRH registered their first win of IPL 2024, with a thumping 65-run win, with Abhishek played his part with the bat, hitting four fours and as many sixes.

Why Abhishek was sanctioned

But he was sanctioned for showing dissent on TV umpire Nitin Menon decision after Varun Chakaravarthy took a diving catch off Blessing Muzarabani the ninth over but there seemed to be no conclusive evidence that the catch was taken cleanly.

But Menon deemed the catch to be legal which the batter disagreed and expressed his disappointment while walking off.