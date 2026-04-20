IPL 2026: Rinku Roars Back To Form

IMAGE: Rinku Singh is congratulated by Kolkata Knight Riders team-mates after winning the IPL 2026 match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rinku Singh's 53 not out from 34 balls is the fourth highest score by a KKR batter at No 6 or below in a successful run chase.

Rinku bounced back to form after three successive failures.

Rinku stitched a match-winning 76-run seventh-wicket stand off just 37 balls with Anukul Roy to seal KKR's first win of the season=.

Rinku Singh silenced his critics in spectacular fashion, smashing an unbeaten half-century to help Kolkata Knight Riders snatch a thrilling come-from-behind victory against the Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata on Sunday.



It was a much-needed timely knock from Rinku. Not only did it guided KKR to their first victory of the season after five defeats but the match-winning knock also boosted his standing as the vice-captain in the dressing room and among fans.



Rinku shot to fame after his historic five sixes in the last over to guide KKR to an unbelievable win against the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023. However, since there was a growing feeling he had not replicated that same magic.

But the left-hander, known for his introverted quiet nature, chose to let his bat do the talking rather than take on the critics.



After three failures in the last three games for KKR with scores of 4, 6 and 1, Rinku's place in the team came under scrutiny as his lack of runs coincided with the team's struggling run.



It was not smooth sailing for Rinku heading into IPL 2026.



He had struggled to get enough game time during the T20 World Cup, often walking in to bat with very few balls remaining. He featured in only five matches in which he scored 24 runs and was not selected for the business end of the tournament including the semis and final.



During the T20 World Cup, the UP batter had suffered a personal tragedy when his father Khanchand Singh passed away during the tournament. Rinku briefly returned home from the T20 World Cup to be with his family before rejoining the Indian squad.

Chakravarthy Rips Through Royals' Batting Line-up

IMAGE: Rinku Singh celebrates with Anukul Roy. Photograph: BCCI

It was do-or-die for the struggling KKR against tyhe Royals in front of their home fans at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Another defeat would have left them on the verge of an early elimination, as KKR had managed just a single point from the first six games.



KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy returned to form as he limited Rajasthan Royals to 155. From being well-placed at 80 for no loss in 8.3 overs, Royals lost their way in the middle overs, largely due to Chakravarthy's masterful spell.



Introduced late in the ninth over, he tore through the Royals' top order, with the big wickets of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag.



While the fans at the Eden Gardens rejoiced at the innings break, their joy soon turned into shock as KKR's top order once collapsed once again. Captain Ajinkya Rahane's batting woes continued as he fell for his second successive duck after fellow opener Tim Seifert was also dismissed without scoring, bowled by Jofra Archer off the very first ball of the innings.



Ravindra Jadeja produced his best bowling performance for his new team to leave KKR reeling on 70/5. Things could have got even worse for the hosts but in a pivotal game-turning moment Rinku's miscued slog was dropped by Nandre Burger off Jadeja.

Rinku's Drop Proves Costly For Royals

IMAGE: Rinku Singh hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Rinku was struggling put to bat to ball against the spinners till that point of time. But that dropped catch flipped the script completely as the left-hander rediscovered his rhythm with time spent at the crease.



With KKR needing 83 from nine overs, Rinku orchestrated KKR's great recovery in the company of spin all-rounder Anukul Roy, who played the supporting role to perfection.

The turnaround started when Rinku, on 19 from 17 balls, heaved spinner Ravi Bishnoi over midwicket for his first six and Roy followed him by lofting the same bowler inside out for another maximum in the 16th over.



Rinku then went after Jofra Archer, slamming the England pacer for two fours in the 17th over. He sealed the deal in great style, smashing pacer Brijesh Sharma for two fours and a six in the final over to guide KKR to a superb victory with two balls to spare.



Rinku's 53 not out from 34 balls is the fourth highest score by a KKR batter at No 6 or below in a successful run chase.



Rinku revealed after the match that his mantra was to take the game deep.



'My mindset was to take the game till the end because I had conversations with the coach (Abhishek Nayar) and also with my batting partner (Roy). This was a very good innings for me and also very important for my confidence,' he said after the win.



While the five sixes made him an overnight sensation, Rinku showed he can win matches the hard way too.