Will Rajasthan Royals extend Kolkata Knight Riders losing run?

Rajasthan Royals looking to exploit Kolkata Knight Riders' struggles in Sunday's match in Kolkata.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals will be looking to regain momentum after Sunrisers Hyderabad ended their four-match winning run. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Key Points Rajasthan Royals seeking to capitalise on Kolkata Knight Riders' poor run of six matches without a win.

KKR's captaincy and coaching decisions, particularly regarding Varun Chakravarthy's role, have faced scrutiny.

Rajasthan's top order needs to recover from a collective failure against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chakravarthy returning to form and Cameron Green rediscovering his are major positives for KKR.

A bruised Rajasthan Royals will look to bounce back strongly and deepen the misery of floundering Kolkata Knight Riders when the two sides with contrasting fortunes clash in an afternoon IPL fixture in Kolkata on Sunday.

The match pits one of the stronger outfits this season against arguably the most out-of-sorts side.

While Rajasthan surged with four consecutive wins before being halted by Sunrisers Hyderabad, KKR have progressed in the opposite trajectory, still searching for their first win after six matches.

Under Ajinkya Rahane, defeats have been the only constant, often from winning positions, leaving the side short on confidence and momentum. Their only point has come through a rain wash-out against Punjab Kings in Kolkata.

KKR's Injury Woes and Questionable Decisions

KKR's struggles are compounded by an understrength pace attack, with Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out due to injuries, while Matheesha Pathirana is yet to join.

Yet, their on-field decisions under Rahane and head coach Abhishek Nayar have also come under scrutiny.

Selection calls and match management have raised eyebrows.

The 'entry points' of Varun Chakravarthy has been particularly puzzling.

Low on confidence from the T20 World Cup, the premier India spinner was used in the power play early in the season, conceding heavily, including a 25-run over to Abhishek Sharma, denting his confidence early on.

It took him four matches to open his wickets' tally with scalps of Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar in Ahmedabad.

There have also been questionable selection calls, with New Zealand's top T20 World Cup scorer Tim Seifert featuring only in the last match, while star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is still warming the bench.

Several promising domestic talents too are yet to get a look-in.

Management Under Pressure To Make Bold Calls

Despite a decorated support staff featuring Shane Watson, Tim Southee and Dwayne Bravo, Kolkata Knight Riders have looked short of ideas on the field.

With time running out fast, it's for the management to take some bold calls especially in terms of captain Rahane and coach Nayar.

Rahane's toss decisions have been questionable.

Against GT, he opted to bat on a "two-paced surface with early moisture", a call exposed by Kagiso Rabada as KKR slumped to 32/3 inside four overs.

Opportunities and Challenges Ahead

For KKR, Chakravarthy returning to wickets is a major positive, as is Cameron Green rediscovering form with a sparkling 79.

If the spinners can exploit the afternoon conditions, KKR might finally find a foothold against the top-heavy RR.

Rajasthan arrived in Kolkata early to acclimatise after the defeat in Hyderabad.

Their top order -- Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Riyan Parag all got out for single digit scores -- and will be wary after a collective failure against SRH.

That leaves the contest delicately poised.

With a break of about a month looming due to the upcoming Assembly polls, Kolkata Knight Riders will be desperate to secure their first win in front of home fans.

They return to Eden Gardens only on May 16, with three more matches scheduled there thereafter.

Head-To-Head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have met 32 times in the IPL. KKR won 16 of thise matches, while RR won 14. Two matches ended without a result.

In the 2025 edition, KKR won both the matches against RR.

Predicted XIs

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w/k), Rovman Powell, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi.

RR: Riyan Parag (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma.

Match starts: 1530 IST

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels; JioHotstar will stream the match in multiple languages.