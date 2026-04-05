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Will Rain Spoil KKR's Chances Against Punjab Kings?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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April 05, 2026 20:34 IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match against Punjab Kings on Monday faces disruption due to a high probability of rain, potentially impacting KKR's quest for their first win.

Kolkata Knight Riders

IMAGE: KKR suffered defeats in their first two matches against Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • KKR's match against Punjab Kings is likely to be affected by rain, potentially leading to a truncated game.
  • According to the IMD weather bulletin, there is a high likelihood of rain during the game.
  • KKR's previous IPL season was also affected by rain, impacting their playoff chances, making weather a significant factor in their current campaign.

Embattled Kolkata Knight Riders, yet to open their account, could face an added challenge from the rain gods when they take on Punjab Kings in their IPL 2026 match in Kolkata on Monday.

According to the IMD weather bulletin, there is a high likelihood of rain impacting the match, which could also turn into a truncated affair.

 

With their match against Lucknow Super Giants next at the same venue on Thursday -- a game that too carries a rain forecast -- weather could further compound KKR's early-season worries.

Incidentally, KKR's corresponding home fixture against PBKS last season on April 26 was also hit by rain, with both teams forced to settle for a point each.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings had posted 201/4 before KKR reached 7/0 when rain dashed hopes of a result.

There has been persistent cloud cover since morning following a "low-pressure trough stretching from Bihar to Manipur, passing over North Bengal, Assam and Bangladesh", as per the IMD.

"The state is likely to witness another round of Kalbaishakhi storms, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms from Sunday through Thursday. The intensity and spread of rainfall are expected to peak on Tuesday and Wednesday," the IMD said.

"The weather is expected to turn more severe on Tuesday, when Kalbaishakhi storms accompanied by winds of 50-60 kmph, lightning and rain are likely to impact Kolkata and adjoining areas."

The scheduled practice sessions of both teams were cancelled on the eve of the match on Sunday following a heavy afternoon downpour, with the Eden Gardens outfield remaining under covers and patches of water visible.

Weather hurt KKR's hopes last season

With rain threatening to play spoilsport, the cut-off timings leave a narrow window for even a shortened contest.

A minimum five-overs-a-side match can only be played if action begins by 10.56om IST, the absolute deadline to ensure a result.

In such a scenario, the toss would need to take place by 10.46pm.

A five-over shootout, if it comes to that, turns into a high-intensity contest with little room for consolidation, placing a premium on power-hitting.

However, if no play is possible by the cut-off time, the match will be abandoned, with both teams sharing one point each.

KKR's rain-hit campaign last season also included a washout in Bengaluru, which hurt their playoff chances as they eventually finished eighth in the 10-team standings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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