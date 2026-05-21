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Home  » Cricket » MI Captain Hardik Pandya Fined For 'Knocking Bails With Force'

MI Captain Hardik Pandya Fined For 'Knocking Bails With Force'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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May 21, 2026 10:58 IST

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Hardik Pandya, captain of Mumbai Indians, has been penalised with a fine and a demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya knocked the bails of the wicket with force while walking back to his run-up during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Hardik Pandya fined 10 percent of match fee for breaching IPL Code of Conduct.
  • Pandya received one demerit point for abusing cricket equipment during the KKR match.
  • Mumbai Indians have been eliminated from IPL play-off contention this season.

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for abuse of cricket equipment after he forcefully knocked the bails of the wicket during a frustrating spell in the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Pandya's Code Of Conduct Breach Explained

Pandya was found to have breached Level 1 of the Code as he "knocked the bails of the wicket with force while walking back to his run-up" during the match that MI lost by four wickets.

 

KKR chased down the target of 148 with seven balls to spare, and Pandya returned wicket-less from his two overs while conceding 13 runs.

"Hardik Pandya was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to 'abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match'," the IPL said in a statement.

"The incident occurred on the fourth ball of the 10th over of the second innings of the match, when Hardik Pandya, while walking back to his run-up, knocked the bails of the wicket with force."

Accumulation of four to seven demerit points leads to a one-match suspension in the IPL.

Pandya admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee Rajiv Seth.

Five-time champions MI are already out of contention for a place in the IPL play-offs this year after enduring a horrendous season during which they have won only four games.

They will play their last game of the current edition on Sunday, against Rajasthan Royals.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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