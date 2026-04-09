IPL 2026: KKR vs LSG: Will Rain Ruin the Match Tonight at Eden Gardens?

Will rain play spoilsport in the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens, as weather forecasts remain uncertain despite ground staff efforts to prepare the venue?

IMAGE: KKR are eager to secure their first win of the season after the washout against Punjab Kings. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points Rain is threatening to disrupt the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2026 match at Eden Gardens.

KKR's previous match against Punjab Kings was abandoned due to persistent rain.

Weather forecasts suggest the rain should clear before the evening match, but concerns remain.

The ground staff are working to ensure the pitch and outfield are ready for play.

Rain is once again threatening to play a part as Kolkata Knight Riders take on Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2026 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Thursday.

KKR’s previous game against Punjab Kings on Monday was bandoned after just 3.4 overs due to persistent showers.

Thursday morning brought more rain to Kolkata, but forecasts suggest it should clear before the match. The toss is set for 7:00 PM, and AccuWeather predicts a dry evening.

The ground staff worked diligently to ready the pitch and outfield, making sure the venue would be ready once the rain stopped.

KKR will be keen to shake off the disappointment of the washout against Punjab Kings. While they earned a point, the first win of the season has so far eluded them and the team will be hoping for uninterrupted action at the Eden Gardens.