IPL 2026: 'When you believe in someone, a player can do wonders': Pant hails Mukul Choudhary

Mukul Choudhary's explosive unbeaten half-century propelled Lucknow Super Giants to a dramatic last-ball victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, earning high praise from captain Rishabh Pant in the latest IPL thriller.

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Key Points Mukul Choudhary's unbeaten 54 off 27 balls led Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling last-ball victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rishabh Pant lauded Mukul Choudhary's 'fantastic effort' and praised the team's growing character.

Ayush Badoni's crucial 54-run knock in the middle order also contributed significantly to LSG's win.

Captain Rishabh Pant heaped praise on young Mukul Choudhary after his stunning late assault powered Lucknow Super Giants to a thrilling three-wicket victory off the last ball against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata on Thursday.

Chasing 182, LSG were in big trouble at 104 for 5 in 12.5 overs when Mukul came on to the crease. He showed his batting prowess, smashing an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls with two fours and seven sixes to script a great turnaround for the visitors.

"I do not have words to describe but what a fantastic effort (from Mukul). One thing I made sure is that personally, that trust and when you believe in someone, a player can do wonders. The character, with each and every match like this, it shows something is building. We don't want to talk much about it but something is cooking inside," Pant said at the post match presentation.

Pant hails senior pro Badoni

Pant also lauded Ayush Badoni for his crucial 34-ball 54-run knock in the middle.

"He (Badoni) is now a senior pro in our team. That is the role we have given him. In a situation like him, when we talk about Badoni, these are the kind (of contributions) you want to see from Badoni."

Really proud of the boys: Rahane

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said the defeat against LSG was a tough one to swallow, but credited Mukul Choudhary's defining unbeaten knock.

"Tough one to take but really proud of the boys for the way we played. Mukul's knock was defining. The execution here and there can happen in the last two overs but credit to Mukul for that partnership.

"For them it was nothing to lose, 2 overs 30 runs so it was all about swinging hard every ball. Couple of balls were good balls but he batted brilliantly," Rahane said.

"When you lose a game it's easy to know what we could have done better. 180 odd on this wicket wasn't easy. Let's give credit to the batter for the way he batted. Intention was to keep Avesh on strike. We had to field five fielders up and it's tough on the bowlers," he added.