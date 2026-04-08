IPL 2026: Struggling Kolkata Knight Riders brace for Shami challenge in crucial LSG clash

Kolkata Knight Riders are desperately seeking their first victory in IPL 2026 as they face a formidable Lucknow Super Giants team led by the in-form Mohammed Shami.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami will relish the conditions at Eden Gardens and pose a big threat for the shaky KKR top order. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Kolkata Knight Riders are seeking their first win of the IPL season against a strong Lucknow Super Giants team.

Mohammed Shami's impressive form and seam bowling pose a significant threat to KKR's fragile batting line-up.

KKR may consider changes to their opening combination and explore options like Tim Seifert and Rachin Ravindra to improve team balance.

LSG's strong power play bowling, led by Mohammed Shami, could exploit KKR's batting vulnerabilities early in the innings.

Out of tune and bereft of ideas, Kolkata Knight Riders may ring in sweeping changes in search of their first win of the season when they face a Mohammed Shami-inspired Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2026 match in Kolkata on Thursday.

Shami is fresh from his outstanding spell of 2/9 in four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head in successive overs -- the same duo who had battered KKR the other day.

The 'local' man Shami, who plays domestic cricket for Bengal, is a fine exponent of straight seam bowling and movement. He will relish the conditions at Eden Gardens and could emerge as a key threat for a KKR who are yet to win after three matches.

A glimpse of what to expect was seen on Monday when Punjab Kings' Australian speedster Xavier Bartlett showed how effective straight seam bowling can be on a grassy Eden pitch, blowing away KKR's top order by dismissing overseas duo Finn Allen and Cameron Green in the space of three balls.

Reeling on 25/2 in 3.4 overs, KKR were fortunate to escape with a point after their match against Punjab Kings was washed out.

Because of a trough stretching from Gangetic West Bengal to the Gulf of Mannar, rain has been a constant over the past three days and is forecast around late Wednesday and early Thursday.

However, being a late 7.30pm start the match is unlikely to be affected much, which should lift the mood.

LSG's Strengths And Weaknesses

Coming back to the contest, while Shami will be a major threat in the power play, tackling the rest of LSG's attack including Prince Yadav and mystery spinner Digvesh Rathi could also be decisive.

LSG's strength lies in their bowling in the Powerplay, something evident when they reduced both Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad to identical scores of 26/4 early on.

KKR with their fragile batting it would be an interesting contest early on.

KKR have persisted with the Ajinkya Rahane-Finn Allen opening combination with mixed results, but may look to restore balance by reuniting the Kiwi duo of Allen with Tim Seifert, who has been overlooked in a baffling decision.

KKR's Strengths And Weaknesses

IMAGE: Cameron Green has struggled with the bat in IPL 2026 with scores of 18, 2 and 4 in the first three games. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rachin Ravindra could also come into contention in the middle order, offering an additional spin option.

KKR's biggest concern has been the poor returns of Sunil Narine (one wicket for 69 runs in eight overs) and India spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who is yet to take a wicket.

Both were indisposed in the last game against PBKS and could return, while the team may also look at their find Daksh Kamra, an emerging 'mystery' spinner.

Their costliest overseas buy, Rs 25.20-crore recruit Cameron Green, who has managed scores of 18, 2 and 4, has struggled with the bat and is yet to bowl due to Cricket Australia's workload management guidelines.

While KKR have continued to back him, Rovman Powell was brought in during the washed-out game.

LSG, meanwhile, will be buoyed by their recent win, especially with the way Rishabh Pant, batting at No. 3, showed maturity and game awareness to anchor the chase with an unbeaten 68.

The LSG also boast of Aussie skipper Mitchell Marsh and veteran Aiden Markram in top-three and their match-up against struggling KKR bowlers would be a key contest.

Head To Head

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants will be buoyed by their thumping five-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

LSG hold a superior head to head record against KKR in IPL, having won four out of six matches played. They won their first three games against KKR, who then won both games in IPL 2024 before the former registered a four-run victory last year.

Pitch Report And Weather

With rain predicted in Kolkata during the day on Thursday the pitch could once again provide some assistance to the seamers, which was witnessed in KKR's previous match against Punjab Kings which was washed out after 3.4 overs.

The weather is expected to be clear in the evening which means the match would not be affected by the weather.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (w/k), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rachin Ravindra, Varun Chakravarthy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Navdeep Saini.



Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (captain), Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Mohsin Khan.

Match Info

April 9, 2026 at 7.30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports channels from 7.30pm IST. JioHotstar app will stream the match in multiple languages.