IPL 2026: 'Financial condition was not good': Mukul Choudhary lives father's dream

'Even before my dad got married, it was his dream that his son would play cricket. Financial condition was not very good at the start. I began playing at 12-13 years old.'

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Mukul Choudhary celebrates after hitting the winning runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Photographs: BCCI

Key Points Mukul Choudhary smashed a blistering 54 from 27 balls to power LSG to a thrilling victory off the last ball.

The seven sixes hit by Mukul are the most by a LSG batter batting at No 7 or below in the IPL.

The youngster took up wicketkeeping after getting inspired by the great Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Mukul Choudhary starred with a blistering half-century to help Lucknow Super Giants clinch a thrilling three-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 match in Kolkata on Thursday.



Chasing 182, LSG were in big trouble at 104 for 5 in 12.5 overs when the 21-year-old Choudhary came on to the crease. He showed his batting prowess, smashing an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls with two fours and seven sixes to script a great turnaround for the visitors.

The Turning Point For Mukul Choudhary

"Even before my dad got married, it was his dream that his son would play cricket. Financial condition was not very good at the start. I began playing at 12-13 years old. There were not a lot of academies in Jhunjhunu and then I moved to Jaipur," he said after the match.



"I saw how much T20 cricket is growing, so I moved to Gurgaon (now Gurugram) and stayed there for 3-4 months."



Recalling a turning point in his career, Choudhary said, "My dad tells me there was an Under-19 match against Uttar Pradesh. It was a low-scoring match but I scored runs and that is when he knew I would make it big."





The Rajasthan wicketkeeper-batter said he was not feeling the pressure during the final stages and his only aim was to stay till the end.



"Pressure is always there, but God has given us this opportunity and I try to do what I can. I see it as an opportunity rather than taking pressure. My plan was to play till the end, and I believed that if I stayed till the end, I could make the team win," he said.



Choudhary also revealed his approach in the final moments of the tense chase against KKR.



"I knew one ball would be in my area and I needed to hit just one six," he said, adding that his first six of the match was the most special.



"I have always been hitting since I was young. If it is in my area, I smash it," he added, underlining his natural power-hitting ability.