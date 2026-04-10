IPL 2026: A Star Is Born: Meet LSG's Match-Winner Mukul Choudhary!

'I have always been following Dhoni Sir because I am a wicketkeeper like him.'

IMAGE: Mukul Choudhary celebrates after guiding Lucknow Super Giants to victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2026 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, April 9, 2026. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

Young batting star Mukul Choudhary's sensational late assault helped Lucknow Super Giants snatch a stunning victory from the jaws of defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL 2026 match in Kolkata in Thursday.



In a story which mirrors that of thousands of young dreamers across the country, Mukul -- a 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batter from Rajasthan -- picked up the gloves and bat after getting inspired by the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his biopic.



Mukul's memorable winning-match winning knock at the Eden Gardens would have surely made even his idol Mahendra Singh Dhoni proud, especially the thunderous 'Helicopter Shot' off pacer Cameron Green which sailed for a six over long-on, prompting Faf du Plessis exclaim on commentary: 'Eat your heart out M S Dhoni.'



'I have always been following Dhoni Sir because I am a wicketkeeper like him. I remember watching his Helicopter Shot as a small kid during the 2011 World Cup. He is my role model. I want to become a finisher like him,' Mukul told JioStar ahead of IPL 2026.

Mukul Choudhary's Helicopter Shot

IMAGE: Mukul Choudhary plays the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-inspired Helicopter Shot. Photographs: BCCI

LSG had splurged Rs 2.6 crore (Rs 26 million) to sign Mukul at the IPL 2026 auction following a fierce bidding war with Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

The interest in him was not surprising courtesy of his excellent showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last season -- 173 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 198.85 with two fifties, including 13 sixes.



His IPL debut didn't go to plans as he struggled to 14 from 11 balls in LSG's six-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals before he silenced all doubters with a sensational rescue act at the iconic Eden Gardens.



It was an unbelievable knock from the youngster as he single-handedly turned the game on its head. When he came into bat, LSG were struggling on 95/4 with another 77 needed for victory from 50 balls and he ended up scoring 54 of them from just 27 balls, with seven sixes and two fours.

How Mukul Dismantled KKR's Bowlers

IMAGE: Mukul Choudhary celebrates after hitting the winning runs. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

He struggled at the start of his innings, managing just two runs from the first eight balls faced. However, once he got going he proved to be unstoppable, plundering 52 runs from the next 19 balls at a staggering strike rate of 273.



The turning point for Mukul came in the 17th over when pulled Vaibhav Arora for a four and then unleashed the incredible 'Helicopter shot' -- whipping a full delivery with his powerful wrists for a six over long-on.



In the next over, he went after fast bowler Kartik Tyagi. Once again he showed his brute power with the wrists, hammering the slower short ball over long-off for a six followed by another maximum over long-on.



Such was the youngster's confidence that he refused to take singles early in the over and get No 8 Avesh Khan on strike.



Cameron Green's lacklustre showing for KKR continued as he was taken apart by Mukul in the 19th over. He swung the Aussie pacer flat over square leg for a six before a lucky top edge off an intended pull shot few over the wicket-keeper for a boundary.

IMAGE: Mukul Choudhary hits a six. Photograph: Abhijit Addya/Reuters

He finished off the over in grand style blasting Green's slower bouncer over midwicket for a massive six over midwicket to get 16 runs from the decisive 19th over.



Poor thinking in the field by KKR in the final over sealed their fate. With 14 needed off the last six balls and Avesh on strike, KKR left the leg side open and the LSG No 8 easily tapped Vaibhav Arora towards midwicket for a crucial single to turn the strike over to the rampaging Mukul.



Mukul finished the job in grand style as he smashed Arora for two sixes in the final over before the two batters stole a bye off the final ball to snatch a stunning victory for LSG.



'God has given me this opportunity, there can be pressure but it is also an opportunity to make a name for myself. My aim was to bat till the last and see what happens,' he said after guiding LSG to their first win of the season.