K L Rahul Slams Fifty But KKR Restrict Delhi Capitals To 203

K L Rahul stroked an explosive half-century before Kolkata Knight Riders' bowlers fought back to restrict Delhi Capitals to 203/5 in their inconsequential IPL 2026 match in Kolkata.

IMAGE: K L Rahul celebrates his half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points K L Rahul slammed a quickfire 60 off 30 balls for Delhi Capitals -- his 51st fifty in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers, led by Saurabh Dubey's 2/28, restricted Delhi Capitals to 203/5.

The IPL 2026 match between KKR and DC became a dead rubber after Rajasthan Royals secured a playoff berth after their victory against Mumbai Indians.

KL Rahul produced a sublime 30-ball 60 before Kolkata Knight Riders clawed their way back to restrict Delhi Capitals to 203 for five, in their inconsequential IPL 2026 match, in Kolkata on Sunday.

Rahul was at his explosive best, smashing five fours and four sixes en route to his sixth fifty of the season, but KKR managed to regain control after his dismissal in the 13th over slowed Delhi's charge.

Delhi Capitals' Middle-Order Struggles

IMAGE: Saurabh Dubey celebrates the wicket of Abhishek Porel. Photograph: BCCI

David Miller (28), Axar Patel (39) and Ashutosh Sharma (18 not out) attempted to provide the late flourish, but they couldn't convert their starts and lacked the authority as DC eventually finished at least 20 runs short of par.

Left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey was the pick of the KKR bowlers with figures of 2/28.

The contest had effectively turned into a dead rubber as early as the fourth over when Rajasthan Royals defeated Mumbai Indians by 30 runs elsewhere at the Wankhede Stadium to seal the fourth and final playoff berth.

The result knocked out both KKR and Punjab Kings, who had stayed alive with their win over Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday, while Delhi had already been eliminated after PBKS' victory on Saturday.

KKR's Lacklustre Fielding

IMAGE: K L Rahul scored his sixth half-century of the season. Photograph: BCCI

With little at stake apart from final standings, the lack of intensity was evident on the field too.

KKR vice-captain Rinku Singh dropped Sahil Parakh on seven, while Sunil Narine endured an unusually expensive outing, conceding 38 runs in his four overs before being substituted by Finn Allen after the 12th over.

It also appeared baffling that KKR kept operating Varun Chakravarthy in the dead rubber despite the India spinner carrying a hairline fracture in his left toe.

He returned with 1/35, including the wicket of DC skipper Axar Patel (39) in his final over.

Rahul's Early Onslaught

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane takes the catch to dismiss Sahil Parakh. Photograph: BCCI

It was Rahul, who set the tone early on by going after Narine.

In the eighth over, he danced down the track and launched him over long-on, with the ball ricocheting onto the bonnet of the promotional car stationed near the ropes.

The next delivery, Rahul again used his feet and lofted the spinner over his head for four in an over that yielded 13 runs.

He continued the assault in Narine's next over, hammering the first ball for another six over long-on.

Narine, however, struck back to end Rahul's developing stand with Sahil Parakh (24), who miscued a delivery.

IMAGE: David Miller plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Rahul however remained relentless, combining elegance with aggression as he attacked Kartik Tyagi in the 11th over with a four and a sublime straight six over long-off to bring up a 25-ball fifty.

The over yielded 20 runs as DC were well looking at 220-plus total at the midway stage.

But KKR finally managed to stem the flow through Anukul Roy, who took 1/23 in two overs.

Having hit two boundaries off the left-arm spinner earlier in the over, Rahul went down on one knee looking for another big hit against a slower delivery from outside off, only to drag it towards long-on where Rovman Powell completed a comfortable catch.

Key Stats:

K L Rahul registered his 51st half-century in the IPL, joint fourth-highest with Rohit Sharma.

Rahul has now scored 605 runs in 18 innings at a strike rate of 142.70, with seven fifties, against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals' opening stand run rate of 9.72 is the second lowest in IPL 2026 after Chennai Super Kings', whose openers scoring rate is 9.04.

Next Match (Qualifier 1):

May 26, 2026, 7.30 pm IST: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.