KKR Took Too Long To Find Right Balance: Cameron Green

Cameron Green acknowledges that the Kolkata Knight Riders took a while to find the right player combinations, but their recent form has boosted their IPL 2026 playoff aspirations.

IMAGE: KKR's Cameron Green celebrates a wicket during the IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Cameron Green believes KKR took too long to identify the right player roles in IPL 2026.

KKR's recent victory against Gujarat Titans keeps their playoff hopes alive.

KKR bounced back after a slow start, winning five of their last six matches.

All-rounder Cameron Green has admitted Kolkata Knight Riders took a bit too long in figuring out the right players for right roles after the three-time IPL winners mounted a spirited comeback to remain in contention of the playoffs.

KKR's Playoff Push After Win Against GT

KKR outgunned second-placed Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring contest in Kolkata on Saturday moving to the seventh position and keeping their hopes alive after a poor start to IPL 2026.

KKR's 29-run win against Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens was their fifth victory in last six outings.

Green On Finding Right Team Balance

Green, whose unavailability to bowl at the start of the season had caused some additional headache to KKR especially after the squad was hit by a spate of injuries to key bowlers, said his side has eventually cracked the right balance.

"There was no panic behind closed doors. I think it just took us a while, maybe a bit too long, to figure out the right roles and get the right people in the right positions," Green told JioHotstar.

"I like to think I can bat in a few positions, but it's about what is best for the team. Ajinkya Rahane has been awesome at the top for us, and the same goes for Angkrish (Raghuvanshi), our youngster at No. 3."

"So, it's just about where I fit into the team, and No. 4 seems to be it. We've found that now, so we're giving ourselves a little chance here," he said.

Green's Performance And Rashid Khan

Green, who scored an unbeaten 52 off 28 balls (3 fours, 4 sixes) in KKR's huge total of 247 for two batting first, did not read much into picking GT spinner Rashid Khan.

"Rashid is a quality bowler and I'm sure we'll have many battles in the future. No, I don't think I'm picking Rashid better than most. It's just kind of how it has happened," he said.

"I had a couple of good opportunities to take it deep against GT and, obviously, when you walk out to bat after a really good partnership, you can just keep that momentum going. The guys before me batted beautifully," Green added.