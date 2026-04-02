IPL 2026: KKR skipper Rahane flops in 200th IPL game

Ajinkya Rahane's 200th IPL match turned sour as the Kolkata Knight Riders captain failed to deliver, scoring only eight runs in a crucial game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane’s milestone night ends in batting disaster. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Key Points Ajinkya Rahane marked his 200th IPL appearance with a low score of eight runs for KKR.

Despite his overall IPL record, Rahane's recent form for KKR has been inconsistent.

Rahane's milestone match against SRH saw him dismissed cheaply by Jayden Unadkat.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane failed to make a mark in his 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) appearance, scoring just eight runs for his side in a tough run-chase on Thursday.

Rahane became the 11th player to complete 200 IPL appearances during his side's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but had a disappointing night with the bat, scoring a 10-ball eight before perishing to Jayden Unadkat to an absolute nothing shot.

Ajinkya Rahane's IPL Career Stats

Rahane is the ninth-highest run-getter in the tournament history, with 5,107 runs in 185 innings at an average of 30.58, with a strike rate of 125.32, with two centuries and 34 fifties and a best score of 105*.

The veteran batter has scored 598 runs in 22 matches and 21 innings at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of over 135, with four fifties. His best score is 67.