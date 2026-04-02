IPL 2026: KKR skipper Rahane flops in 200th IPL game

Ajinkya Rahane's 200th IPL match turned sour as the Kolkata Knight Riders captain failed to deliver, scoring only eight runs in a crucial game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Key Points
- Ajinkya Rahane marked his 200th IPL appearance with a low score of eight runs for KKR.
- Despite his overall IPL record, Rahane's recent form for KKR has been inconsistent.
- Rahane's milestone match against SRH saw him dismissed cheaply by Jayden Unadkat.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane failed to make a mark in his 200th Indian Premier League (IPL) appearance, scoring just eight runs for his side in a tough run-chase on Thursday.
Rahane became the 11th player to complete 200 IPL appearances during his side's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), but had a disappointing night with the bat, scoring a 10-ball eight before perishing to Jayden Unadkat to an absolute nothing shot.
Ajinkya Rahane's IPL Career Stats
Rahane is the ninth-highest run-getter in the tournament history, with 5,107 runs in 185 innings at an average of 30.58, with a strike rate of 125.32, with two centuries and 34 fifties and a best score of 105*.
The veteran batter has scored 598 runs in 22 matches and 21 innings at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of over 135, with four fifties. His best score is 67.