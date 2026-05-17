IPL 2026: KKR Fight To Live Another Day

Sunil Narine, Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green powered Kolkata Knight Riders to a massive win over Gujarat Titans, keeping KKR firmly alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race with their fifth victory in six games.

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders celebrate after their win over Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Gujarat Titans by 29 runs to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoff race.

Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green and Sunil Narine were catalysts in KKR's win.

KKR have now won five of their last six matches after a poor start to the season.

KKR's improved batting firepower and bowling balance have revived their hopes of reaching the playoffs.

Kolkata Knight Riders are refusing to go away quietly.

Just when their IPL 2026 campaign appeared to be drifting towards an early exit, Ajinkya Rahane's men have engineered a stirring comeback that has suddenly thrown the play-off race wide open again.

KKR's emphatic 29 run win over Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 16, was not just another victory, it was a statement of intent that the defending champions are finally rediscovering swagger, fearlessness and firepower.

And leading that resurgence are three batters from different stages of their careers -- the explosive Finn Allen, the rapidly maturing Angkrish Raghuvanshi and the calm, experienced Cameron Green.

The trio powered KKR to a mammoth 247 for 2, Gujarat Titans' highest-ever conceded total in IPL history, before Sunil Narine and the KKR bowlers held their nerve to complete a crucial victory.

The win was KKR's fifth in their last six matches -- a staggering turnaround for a side that looked dead and buried after the first half of the season.

KKR in the first six matches: 0 wins, 1 no result.

KKR in the next six matches: 5 wins, 1 loss.

That dramatic shift in fortunes tells the story of a side that has finally found clarity in both batting and bowling combinations.

Eden Gardens: Finn Allen's Happy Hunting Ground

IMAGE: Finn Allen hammered 10 sixes during his 93 off 35 balls. Photograph: BCCI

The biggest spark in KKR's revival has undoubtedly been Finn Allen.

The New Zealand dasher has turned Eden Gardens into his personal launchpad.

Against Gujarat Titans, Allen produced one of the most brutal innings of IPL 2026, smashing 93 off just 35 balls, hammering four boundaries and 10 gigantic sixes. His innings completely broke the back of Gujarat's bowling attack.

And yet, it could all have been very different.

Allen was dropped by Mohammed Siraj when he was on 34 off 18 balls -- a straightforward chance that Gujarat would live to regret instantly.

What followed was pure carnage.

After the dropped chance, Allen blasted 59 runs in just 17 balls.

The sequence of scoring after the reprieve reflected his ruthless intent: 6, 6, 4, 1, 6, 1, 0, 6, 6, 1, 6, 6, 0, 6, 0, 4, wicket.

Once Allen sensed weakness, there was no mercy. He targeted length balls, punished width and repeatedly launched the pacers into the stands.

What makes Allen even more dangerous for KKR is his extraordinary comfort at Eden Gardens.

The venue already holds special significance in his T20 journey.

It was here that he scored:

His first T20I century

The fastest century in T20 World Cup history

The highest T20 World Cup knockout score

The highest score by a debutant for KKR (93)

Most sixes (27) by a KKR player in a single debut IPL season

Allen's power-hitting at the top has suddenly transformed KKR's batting tempo. Earlier in the season, KKR often struggled in the Powerplay, losing wickets without maximising scoring opportunities. Allen has changed that dynamic completely.

Angrish Raghuvanshi Drops Anchor

IMAGE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays a cheeky shot. Photograph: BCCI

But if Allen provided the fireworks, Angkrish Raghuvanshi supplied the substance.

At just 21, Raghuvanshi is quietly putting together one of the finest seasons by a young Indian batter in recent IPL history.

His 82 off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans was an innings of maturity and control. Unlike Allen, Raghuvanshi did not force the pace immediately. He absorbed pressure, rotated strike and allowed Allen to dominate the scoring initially.

Once Allen departed in the 12th over, Raghuvanshi seamlessly shifted gears.

He accelerated beautifully against both pace and spin, finishing with seven sixes and four boundaries while stitching together a punishing unbeaten stand with Cameron Green.

It was his fifth 50-plus score of the season -- putting him alongside some elite young IPL names.

Most 50+ scores at age 21 in an IPL season:

6: Rishabh Pant (2018)

6: Yashasvi Jaiswal (2023)

5: Devdutt Padikkal (2022)

5: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (2026)

What makes Raghuvanshi's season more impressive is that he has scored 422 runs at a strike rate of 146 despite not opening the batting.

That is remarkable consistency for a young batter batting largely in the middle order.

He has shown temperament against spin, confidence against pace and the ability to adapt to different match situations. The raw material is clearly there for him to become a long-term IPL star capable of scoring 600-plus runs a season.

Green maintains pressure on GT

IMAGE: Cameron Green provided the impetus at the death. Photograph: BCCI

Cameron Green's contribution also deserves immense credit.

The Australian all-rounder has often flown under the radar this season, but his unbeaten 52 off 28 balls against Gujarat was exactly the kind of innings KKR needed from an experienced overseas batter.

Green's role was particularly important after Allen's dismissal. Instead of allowing Gujarat a route back into the game, he maintained the pressure and ensured Raghuvanshi had support at the other end.

Together, Green and Raghuvanshi hammered 68 runs in the final five overs, turning a very good total into a nearly impossible chase.

Green's presence gives KKR something invaluable -- balance.

He can stabilise if early wickets fall, accelerate late in the innings and provide useful overs with the ball when needed. As KKR head into must-win territory, his all-round value becomes increasingly important.

Narine's star shines bright in 200th IPL game

IMAGE: Sunil Narine celebrates Nishant Sindhu's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

KKR's bowlers also played a massive role in the victory.

Sunil Narine, playing his 200th IPL match, once again proved why he remains one of the greatest T20 cricketers of all time.

The veteran spinner finished with 2 for 29 and controlled the middle overs superbly despite Gujarat's aggressive approach.

At 37, Narine continues to evolve. His ability to read batters, change pace subtly and maintain calm under pressure makes him priceless for KKR.

After the match, Narine spoke about the team's work ethic and belief.

'It comes with hard work. Guys have been training really well, putting in the hard yards and it's showing,' Narine, who was named Player of the Match, said.

'Every game brings a different challenge. All about trying to win the scenarios and try not to overthink.'

After the match, KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane also praised seamer Saurabh Dubey, whose slower deliveries and yorkers in the death overs helped KKR close out the game, removing Jos Buttler and giving just 5 runs in the 19th over.

Dubey's clever variations alongside Narine's control showed that KKR are finally developing a bowling attack capable of defending big totals consistently.

KKR now suddenly look like a far more balanced and dangerous side than they did a month ago.

Can KKR still make the play-offs?

With 11 points and momentum firmly on their side, KKR have given themselves a fighting chance. More importantly, their net run-rate (-0.038) received a massive boost after the commanding win over Gujarat.

Momentum is everything in the IPL and right now KKR arguably have more momentum than several teams above them.

Allen's aggression at the top, Raghuvanshi's consistency in the middle, Green's finishing ability and Narine's experience have suddenly turned KKR into genuine contenders again.

For a team that failed to win any of its opening six matches, this revival has been extraordinary.

KKR are not just fighting to survive anymore but are now posing a threat as they look to sneak into the top four.