Picking by price is ignorant: Finch questions KKR's selection policy in IPL 2026

'Cameron Green batting at No. 6, that's an unusual position for him. I don't think he's done that a huge amount in T20 cricket.'

IMAGE: Cameron Green has had a modest outing so far in IPL 2026, managing just 56 runs and claiming a solitary wicket in five games. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Aaron Finch says Kolkata Knight Riders should pick players based on role, not auction price.

Cameron Green struggles at No. 6 continue; modest returns in IPL 2026.

Winless KKR face Gujarat Titans next, seeking first points of the season.

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch has questioned Kolkata Knight Riders' use of all-rounder Cameron Green in IPL 2026, saying team selection should be based on roles and conditions, not auction price.

Green, bought for Rs 25.20 crore ($2.77 million) to be the most expensive overseas player in IPL's history, has struggled this season with just 56 runs and one wicket from five matches.

Three-time champions KKR are yet to register a win in IPL 2026 and sit at the bottom of the table.

Finch said it would be "ignorant" to pick players because of how much they cost, stressing that Green is being played out of position.

"Starting against two spinners (Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad), he only lasted one ball. But that's his worst nightmare, walking out to bat (against spin), particularly in a run chase," Finch was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"I don't think you ever pick a team on price tags. That would be really ignorant to do that. Because buying at the auction is a supply and demand of a skill set that you bring. It's not about, well, we have to play this guy because we paid this much for him. He's playing out of position. His best numbers have been at the top of the order."

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Green’s role at No. 6 raises concerns

The 26-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder, who usually bats in the top order, was sent in at No. 6 against Chennai Super Kings and was dismissed for a golden duck by Noor Ahmad.

Green has batted only nine times at No. 6 in his T20 career and has had limited game time recently due to injuries.

Finch pointed out that facing spin early in an innings, especially in a chase, is not Green’s strength.

He also backed Tim Seifert as a better option at the top, highlighting his recent form, attacking range, and specialist opening ability.

"Cameron Green batting at No. 6, that's an unusual position for him. I don't think he's done that a huge amount in T20 cricket. You've got Seifert sitting in the wings; he's a specialist opener. Cameron Green hasn't played a huge amount of T20 cricket (recently, because of injuries)," Finch noted.

"So you've got a guy there who brings a good skill set and really good form in Seifert, coming off a good (T20) World Cup. Who's got the scoops, he's got the ramps, he's got a lot of different options."

KKR will next face Gujarat Titans on April 17 in Ahmedabad, looking to end a poor start that includes four defeats and one no-result -- their worst opening stretch in franchise history.

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