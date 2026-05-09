'We never lost belief': Cameron Green on KKR's resurgence

Cameron Green credits Kolkata Knight Riders' unwavering belief and strategic team adjustments for their impressive IPL turnaround, highlighting Finn Allen's explosive batting prowess.

IMAGE: Cameron Green and Finn Allen celebrate Kolkata Knight Riders' victory over Delhi Capitals in the IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Cameron Green says KKR maintained belief despite a difficult start to the IPL season.

KKR's recent success is attributed to finding the right team balance and player roles.

Finn Allen's explosive batting has been a key factor in KKR's victories.

Green praises the KKR support staff for their unwavering support and lack of pressure.

KKR's bowling attack has been exceptional, contributing significantly to their turnaround.

All-rounder Cameron Green says Kolkata Knight Riders never lost belief despite their difficult start to the IPL season, adding that the team's recent resurgence is a result of finally finding the right balance and combinations.

Languishing near the bottom of the points table for a major part of the 2026 campaign, KKR revived their play-off hopes with four consecutive victories, including an emphatic eight-wicket one over Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Friday.

KKR's Unwavering Team Spirit

"I don't think the belief was ever gone," Green told reporters.

"We've had a really good culture throughout the tournament. Even before we won a game, it hasn't felt like we've lost every game by how upbeat everyone's been."

The KKR spinners restricted DC to an under par 142 for 8 before Finn Allen single-handedly completed the chase with a spectacular unbeaten 100 off 47 balls.

"We have fought really hard to get back into it, and our bowlers have been awesome throughout. That was another exceptional game today."

Finding the Right Team Combination

Green felt KKR took some time to settle on the ideal team combination and batting roles.

"Our team was probably just finding the right combination and where guys should bat to best suit the team.

"We obviously took a few games to work that out but it was best for me and what was best for the other guys on the team. We've got to a really good place with that now."

The Australian all-rounder was under scrutiny earlier in the season after not receiving clearance from Cricket Australia to bowl.

"The support staff never put any pressure on me, they've been awesome to me since day one. They never made it feel like there's any extra pressure on me compared to anyone else in the team.

"There's always pressure on international players because there's only four of us in the team at any given point. So, you have to be performing at all time because there's guys on the bench that are also ready to go. I've never felt any pressure and I have the support staff to thank for that."

Green Ready To Bowl Full Quota

Though he has resumed bowling, Green is yet to complete his full quota of four overs in a game but the Australian insisted it not due to a lack of fitness.

"I'm 100 percent ready to bowl four overs. With the makeup of our team - we've got Anukul (Roy), who has been exceptional for us, bowling one or two overs. So, that means I can only bowl two or three overs, which has been a really big help.

"Having a left-arm all-rounder to potentially bowl through the middle gives us some flexibility and then I can bowl in the powerplay and potentially the death, or through the middle as well.

"So, it's just the makeup of our team that we've got six guys that we can go to. Obviously, having myself and Anukul as the all-rounders there means we just help each other out and bowl our four overs," he added.

Finn Allen's Explosive Innings

Green, who picked the prized wicket of KL Rahul before contributing with a 33 not out, had the best seat in the house to watch Allen's brutal assault. The Kiwi hit 10 sixes in his breathtaking innings.

"I wasn't surprised by what he did tonight. Finn was exceptional today. He's been really good for us - he's got off to amazing starts every single time he's been out there. That's exactly what we have got him in the team for. He's one of the best in the world at doing that and putting pressure back on.

"When he gets to 30 or 40, that he's very hard to get out because he just keeps going. He never really tries to rein it back in."

KKR next take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur on May 13.