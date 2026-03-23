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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: KKR call up Saurabh Dubey to replace injured Akash Deep

IPL 2026: KKR call up Saurabh Dubey to replace injured Akash Deep

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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March 23, 2026 00:21 IST

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Kolkata Knight Riders signed up Vidarbha pacer Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for the injured Akash Deep.

Saurabh Dubey

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: / Rediff.com

Key Points

  • Kolkata Knight Riders are set to sign Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for the injured Akash Deep for IPL 2026.
  • Saurabh Dubey, a left-arm pacer from Vidarbha, was previously signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and is awaiting his IPL debut.
  • Akash Deep was ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a stress reaction in his lower back, sidelining him for at least eight weeks.

Kolkata Knight Riders is set sign left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for injured India seamer Akash Deep for IPL 2026, starting on March 28, 2026.

The 28-year-old Vidarbha bowler, who is yet to make his IPL debut, was previously part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad.

 

But KKR is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.

"KKR has decided to rope in Saurabh Dubey as a replacement for Akash Deep," a KKR source told PTI.

Dubey has taken 16 wickets in eight List A games.

Akash Deep Ruled Out With Injury

Akash Deep was ruled out for at least eight weeks due to a stress reaction in lower back on Saturday, effectively sidelining him from IPL.

The injury has also put the right-arm pacer in serious doubt for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in early June.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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