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IPL 2026: King Kohli's Masterclass On Dance Floor

By REDIFF CRICKET
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June 01, 2026 10:28 IST

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Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru to victory in the IPL 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans. Photographs: Screengrab Via RCB/X

Key Points

  • RCB are only the third team to win back to back IPL titles.
  • Kohli stroked an unbeaten 75 as RCB completed a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL final.
  • Kohli amassed 675 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 165.84 with five fifties and a century.

Virat Kohli celebrated in style with some slick moves on the dance floor to celebrate his match-winning half-century which guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to their second successive IPL title, after being Gujarat Titans by five wickets, in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Kohli The Greatest Batter In Run Chases

Kohli showed why he is rated as the greatest batter in run chases as his unbeaten 75 helped RCB easily chase down GT's 155/8 in 18 overs to become only the third team to win back to back IPL titles.

Virat Kohli

The RCB talisman showed no signs of fatigue after a high-intensity final setting the dance floor on fire alongside wife Anushka Sharma and his jubilant team-mates.

'King Kohli's masterclass on the dance floor... Pure Vibes. Wholesome. And so much more. Anushka Sharma, thank you for being our Day 1,' RCB captioned the video on Instagram.

 

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IPL 2026

IPL 2026

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